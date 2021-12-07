ESPN TV Just had a segment on our Fins........

And our chances to make the playoffs with Tua's accuracy and ability to get off quick passes and the necessity of doing so because of THE WORST OL in the NFL. Pass Blocking was something they called 45% or 54%, I believe, and they said that run blocking was at the very bottom of the league as well with Gaskin and Ahmed getting hit behind the line of scrimmage almost every carry. They felt that this will eventually stunt Tua's ability to throw the deep ball but I don't believe that. He also has the second quickest release at 2.5 sec in the NFL. The feeling was that the schedule was favorable however there are too many losses to the teams that we are chasing that it will be extremely difficult though not impossible if they keep playing the way they are now.........Finsup!!!!!!!