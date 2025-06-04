ESPN update on Ramsey and 4 potential trades

Finsup1981
The latest on a potential Jalen Ramsey tradeShortly before the Dolphins took the field for OTAs last week, coach Mike McDaniel declined to elaborate on Ramsey, whom the team decided to move on from in April.
"Nothing has changed," McDaniel said of the three-time first-team All-Pro. When asked for more details, McDaniel simply reiterated his focus was on the players who are on the field practicing.
Ramsey is likely to be traded before the regular season begins, despite signing a three-year, $72 million extension last September. General manager Chris Grier's decision to part ways with Ramsey points toward an off-field disconnect between team and player, considering Miami actively searched for a starting cornerback early in free agency.
The Dolphins sent tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick to the Rams for Ramsey in 2023, so there won't likely be a massive trade deficit when a deal materializes. The larger issue is how much of Ramsey's $20.2 million in guaranteed salary will be covered by his new team. The Dolphins have already paid his $4 million roster bonus for 2025. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins reporter
Four hypothetical trade offers for Ramsey
Los Angeles RamsJeremy Fowler's offer:
- Dolphins get: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick, cash considerations
- Rams get: Ramsey
A Super Bowl-sized reunion makes sense for Ramsey, as the Rams have a big need on the outside and already know how to best use him.
Los Angeles RamsDaniel Graziano's offer:
- Dolphins get: 2026 seventh-round pick
- Rams get: Ramsey
Carolina PanthersBen Solak's offer:
- Dolphins get: 2026 fourth-round pick
- Panthers get: Ramsey
If he has the legs to play corner, starting roles on the outside and in the slot are up for grabs in Carolina. The team made huge additions across its defensive front this offseason but still needs help on the back end.
Los Angeles ChargersSeth Walder's offer:
- Dolphins get: 2027 seventh-round pick
- Chargers get: Ramsey, 2027 sixth-round pick
Ramsey, who would probably push free agent signing Donte Jackson into a backup role, would raise the defensive ceiling for a team that could easily become a true contender.
The verdict: Carolina's offer gives Miami the best asset
Considering the Dolphins gave up only a backup tight end (Long) and a third-round pick to acquire Ramsey in the first place, Solak's offer is the closest thing to breaking even in terms of draft capital. An additional fourth-round pick from Carolina gives Miami a whopping seven selections in the first four rounds of the 2026 draft, not including any compensatory picks.
That's more than enough capital to either stockpile young talent as the team continues to build its financial flexibility or put together a trade package for a difference-maker. Either way, a fourth-round pick is about as good a return as Miami could ask for.
Without Ramsey, the Dolphins would turn to fourth-year veteran Kader Kohou and former second-round pick Cam Smith. Grier has publicly put pressure on Smith to perform after two underwhelming seasons. -- Louis-Jacques
