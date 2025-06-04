 ESPN update on Ramsey and 4 potential trades | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN update on Ramsey and 4 potential trades

The latest on a potential Jalen Ramsey trade​

Shortly before the Dolphins took the field for OTAs last week, coach Mike McDaniel declined to elaborate on Ramsey, whom the team decided to move on from in April.

"Nothing has changed," McDaniel said of the three-time first-team All-Pro. When asked for more details, McDaniel simply reiterated his focus was on the players who are on the field practicing.

Ramsey is likely to be traded before the regular season begins, despite signing a three-year, $72 million extension last September. General manager Chris Grier's decision to part ways with Ramsey points toward an off-field disconnect between team and player, considering Miami actively searched for a starting cornerback early in free agency.

The Dolphins sent tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick to the Rams for Ramsey in 2023, so there won't likely be a massive trade deficit when a deal materializes. The larger issue is how much of Ramsey's $20.2 million in guaranteed salary will be covered by his new team. The Dolphins have already paid his $4 million roster bonus for 2025. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins reporter

Four hypothetical trade offers for Ramsey​

i

Los Angeles Rams

Jeremy Fowler's offer:

  • Dolphins get: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick, cash considerations
  • Rams get: Ramsey
Why this deal makes sense for both sides: This trade offer does not involve a premium pick in part because of the large sum of guaranteed money attached to Ramsey's contract in 2025. That $20.2 million has turned off some interested teams. But the Rams would cover at least $12 million of that in this scenario, helping Miami move on from a disgruntled player.

A Super Bowl-sized reunion makes sense for Ramsey, as the Rams have a big need on the outside and already know how to best use him.


i

Los Angeles Rams

Daniel Graziano's offer:

  • Dolphins get: 2026 seventh-round pick
  • Rams get: Ramsey
Why this deal makes sense for both sides: My feeling is Ramsey gets released rather than traded, but either way, I'd argue the Dolphins aren't going to get a ton for him. The Rams know and like Ramsey. He likes it in Los Angeles, too. So with this offer, it makes sense for the Rams to flip the pick they got from Baltimore in the Tre'Davious White deal.

i

Carolina Panthers

Ben Solak's offer:

  • Dolphins get: 2026 fourth-round pick
  • Panthers get: Ramsey
Why this deal makes sense for both sides: Ramsey is a fan of Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who coached him in Los Angeles, and the Panthers have a big need at safety opposite new addition Tre'von Moehrig. As the 30-year-old Ramsey enters the latter part of his career, safety might be a better position for him.

If he has the legs to play corner, starting roles on the outside and in the slot are up for grabs in Carolina. The team made huge additions across its defensive front this offseason but still needs help on the back end.

i

Los Angeles Chargers

Seth Walder's offer:

  • Dolphins get: 2027 seventh-round pick
  • Chargers get: Ramsey, 2027 sixth-round pick
Why this deal makes sense for both sides: The Chargers don't need Ramsey, but they have something some other teams don't: the cap room to absorb all of Ramsey's guarantees. The Chargers have a little less than $32 million in 2025 cap space but more than $118 million in 2026 cap space (the most in the NFL, per Roster Management System).

Ramsey, who would probably push free agent signing Donte Jackson into a backup role, would raise the defensive ceiling for a team that could easily become a true contender.

i

The verdict: Carolina's offer gives Miami the best asset​


Considering the Dolphins gave up only a backup tight end (Long) and a third-round pick to acquire Ramsey in the first place, Solak's offer is the closest thing to breaking even in terms of draft capital. An additional fourth-round pick from Carolina gives Miami a whopping seven selections in the first four rounds of the 2026 draft, not including any compensatory picks.

That's more than enough capital to either stockpile young talent as the team continues to build its financial flexibility or put together a trade package for a difference-maker. Either way, a fourth-round pick is about as good a return as Miami could ask for.

Without Ramsey, the Dolphins would turn to fourth-year veteran Kader Kohou and former second-round pick Cam Smith. Grier has publicly put pressure on Smith to perform after two underwhelming seasons. -- Louis-Jacques

Finsup1981 said:
We better not release him, I'll take even a 7th over that.
Releasing him makes no sense. At that point you keep him on the roster, and even if he fakes an injury, some team may be willing to trade for him after an injury to a starting corner or safety.
 
vagrantprodigy said:
Releasing him makes no sense. At that point you keep him on the roster, and even if he fakes an injury, some team may be willing to trade for him after an injury to a starting corner or safety.
I was referring to this line in the article:

My feeling is Ramsey gets released rather than traded, but either way, I'd argue the Dolphins aren't going to get a ton for him.

Really hope thats not the case and we get something for him.
 
