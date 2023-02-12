 ESPN: Vic Fangio Signed 2-Week Eagles Contract Before Super Bowl; Will Join Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN: Vic Fangio Signed 2-Week Eagles Contract Before Super Bowl; Will Join Dolphins

andyahs

Former Denver Broncos coach and incoming Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has reportedly been serving as a defensive consultant to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Fangio signed a two-week contract with the Eagles after their NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers. Fangio was the Broncos' coach from 2019 to 2021 and has been lending his experience preparing for Kansas City.

 
AdamD13

His role has been helping the Eagles offense prepare for the Chiefs defense.

He will get a Super Bowl ring if the Eagles win.
 
rafael

IMO Fangio didn't want to announce taking any job before the end of the season. It didn't matter to him that he was technically a consultant. To him it would have felt like being part of the Eagles. All the drama that arose forced things, but my guess is that it was always his plan to wait until after the season.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Will be interesting to see the strategy. Take Kelce away? Tons of pressure on Mahomes?

Andy Reid is great at spreading the ball around, but the Eagles have the talent to get it done.

That said, I'd like to see KC win it.
 
Miami151

What’s new here (to me) is the contract was signed two weeks ago. I was under the false impression Fangio was providing consultation to the Eagles for a longer period of time.

I can understand the sensitivity from all parties.
 
