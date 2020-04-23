ESPN

vader88

Displaced Finatic
I usually use CBS Sports since I don't mind most of the writers and mostly avoid ESPN. Sometimes I go there and see what would be interesting article or video and just about click on when I see his face - Stephen A. Smith. I promptly move on. Does any legitimate sports fans take anything this guy has to say with a grain of salt ? Curious as to which of our members actually follow him and enjoy him and why. Threw this up as something different since we have a million draft thread I've read already, not complaining about that, lots of good insights there.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Finheaven VIP
I dont like his style. The shouting is bullshit., and I disagree with what he says alot.

That said, he does come up with things that I agree with. Ill listen to him for a bit, but usually once he goes on a rant Ill turn him off.
 
TFK

TFK

Rookie
I like how he's always scowling in pictures like he's some sort of badass, even though our weakest cheerleader could probably whoop his ***.


TFK
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Finheaven VIP
Met SAS a few times -- he's a very nice guy with an awesome sense of humor. I get how he can rub some people the wrong way though. I don't mind the screaming as its usually humorous, but totally understand the annoyance. I have uncles who talk like that so I'm used to it. He's just a passionate guy.

I know he's a global sports writer now, but I only take his NBA takes seriously. His NBA sources, well, at least connected to the Heat, are pretty legit. He's a basketball guy doing other sports, really.
 
R

RedWhiteNBlue

Scout Team
No comment on this dude as a person, wouldn't even say a word walking by him. Hes been bad at everything hes ever done and has opinions like he was something good and knowledge of sports he knows nothing about. Change the channel.
 
J

jazz015

Finheaven VIP
He has been that way his entire career and is just more prevalent because of first take. Go dig up his old rants on the Knicks in the 2000s. He was always like that.

The big issue is all the imitators that flew out of the woodwork. I feel as though only Shannon Sharpe actually captures the absurdity and fun that it brings. All the others try too hard now
 
R

RedWhiteNBlue

Scout Team
Shannon Sharpes actually intelligent, dignified and has a opinion worth listening to.
 
tcdrover

tcdrover

Pro Bowler
I only watch ESPN when they have Teddy Atlas on.

I catch U-tube clips, I stopped watching ESPN over 10 years ago.

Chris Berman got old and obnoxious and he was the only thing I liked about them even back then
 
MIAMIeverything

MIAMIeverything

Rookie
Over the past 2 years I only listen to fox sports for the flowing reasons.
1. ESPN is too political
2. Stephen a smith is annoying as is max Kellerman
3. All fox sports shows The Herd, first things first, and undisputed are very entertaining and I actually enjoy all the anylists skip is ehh but Shannon is hilarious Colin is quirky but funny and I think Nick Wright is underrated
4. Fox guests are also better as well I like Joel Klatt, rob parker hates the pats and Brady so I support him

in my opinion fox sports is way better than ESPN
 
Teenwolf

Teenwolf

You are an animal
I actually don't mind listening to chris Simms. Seems to talk a lot of sense.

I cannot stand the shouty shouty types. What the hell happened to US TV? Here in the UK we used to admire some of your tv hosts and shows but damn it's pretty bad these days. Don't get me wrong the UK is not great either!
 
