I usually use CBS Sports since I don't mind most of the writers and mostly avoid ESPN. Sometimes I go there and see what would be interesting article or video and just about click on when I see his face - Stephen A. Smith. I promptly move on. Does any legitimate sports fans take anything this guy has to say with a grain of salt ? Curious as to which of our members actually follow him and enjoy him and why. Threw this up as something different since we have a million draft thread I've read already, not complaining about that, lots of good insights there.