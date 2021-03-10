 ESPN8 The Ocho proposed trade for Mahomes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN8 The Ocho proposed trade for Mahomes

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
14,995
Reaction score
9,975
Location
New Jersey
On a segment called, “we have nothing else to talk about”, the hosts creates a hypothetical scenario that has:

The Chiefs sending Mahomes to Miami in exchange for:

- Tua
- X Howard
- Nat Moore to run their alumni association
- our 3 hottest cheerleaders
- Charles Harris - wait, is he even still on the team?
- this year’s no 18 and 81 picks
- Isaiah Wilson
- Jake Ruddock swap for Chad Henne

If you’re Chris Grier do you pull the trigger????!!!!!!!
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
14,971
Reaction score
6,759
Location
NJ
Charles Harris...All you need to know.
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
8,299
Reaction score
4,009
Can he bring Kelce with him?........lol
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
3,914
Reaction score
907
What a stupid thread, both in execution as well as intent (to mock people who simply post hypothetical trades)
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,550
Reaction score
11,750
royalshank said:
On a segment called, “we have nothing else to talk about”, the hosts creates a hypothetical scenario that has:

The Chiefs sending Mahomes to Miami in exchange for:

- Tua
- X Howard
- Nat Moore to run their alumni association
- our 3 hottest cheerleaders
- Charles Harris - wait, is he even still on the team?
- this year’s no 18 and 81 picks
- Isaiah Wilson
- Jake Ruddock swap for Chad Henne

If you’re Chris Grier do you pull the trigger????!!!!!!!
Click to expand...
Love ya brother, but this is pure dog droppings. The chances of us being offered a chance to trade for Mahomes is exactly the same as our chance of getting Dan Marino to de-age to 23 years old and re-sign as our QB. That chance is exactly 0.00% :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom