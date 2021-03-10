ESPN8 The Ocho proposed trade for Mahomes

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
On a segment called, “we have nothing else to talk about”, the hosts creates a hypothetical scenario that has:
The Chiefs sending Mahomes to Miami in exchange for:
- Tua
- X Howard
- Nat Moore to run their alumni association
- our 3 hottest cheerleaders
- Charles Harris - wait, is he even still on the team?
- this year’s no 18 and 81 picks
- Isaiah Wilson
- Jake Ruddock swap for Chad Henne
If you’re Chris Grier do you pull the trigger????!!!!!!!
