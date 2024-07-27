 ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes the Miami Dolphins will give Tyreek Hill a new contract | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes the Miami Dolphins will give Tyreek Hill a new contract

PappyK

PappyK

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2024
Messages
331
Reaction score
720
Age
49
Location
Charleston
I suspect if they want to keep him beyond the 2026 season, they will restructure his contract within the next year. I don’t care how great he has been with the Dolphins. I just don’t see them paying a 32 year old Hill a base salary of $44,000,000 in 2026.

They will either have to trade him, cut him or restructure his contract before the 2026 season and if he has another great season in 2024, I would imagine they would prefer a restructure over the other two options.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom