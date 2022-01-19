 ESPN's NFL rookie rankings: Waddle #8 and Holland #10 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN's NFL rookie rankings: Waddle #8 and Holland #10

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,122
Reaction score
20,831
Location
Bahamas

8. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Stats: 104 receptions, 1,015 yards, 6 TDs (plus one rushing TD)
Drafted: No. 6 overall

For some, Waddle's production will always be measured against the trade the Dolphins made to select him (the Dolphins moved up six spots, but it cost them an additional 2022 first-rounder). But Waddle consistently improved as the weeks went by, with five games with at least eight receptions during Miami's six-game winning streak in the second half of the season.

10. Jevon Holland, S, Miami Dolphins

Stats: 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 10 passes defended
Drafted: No. 36 overall

Holland fits what is needed at the safety position in today's NFL. He is physical in the run game at the point of attack, comfortable in coverage and doesn't often let any pre-snap business by the offense force him into a wrong step. Holland had five games this season with multiple disrupted dropbacks, and he played at least 96% of the defensive snaps in 11 of his games.


www.espn.com

Final NFL rookie rankings: Micah Parsons leads our top 10 -- and only one QB makes the list

We ranked the top rookies for the 2021 season. Which QB made the top 10? Who are the next-best defenders behind Micah Parsons? And who just missed the list?
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,122
Reaction score
20,831
Location
Bahamas
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,545
Reaction score
22,583
Location
Montreal
Not sure how Jones #2 here... He played well for a rookie while a bunch of guy behind him played at a top 10 level overall...
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
3,244
Reaction score
4,627
Location
Mississippi
Awesome to see good things with our team amidst all the bad thing's. My thought was even if we didn't make the playoffs i would be happy with Waddle and the record. Holland and Philips where pluses.
 
John813

John813

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,748
Reaction score
1,764
Yea, don't get Chase at #5. He was a dominant receiver. Way more impressive season than a bus driver.
OL are always hard to compare vs "skill" players but Slater looks legit along with Creed.

I feel Amon-Ra St. Brown needs more love too. 90 catches, 903 yards 5 TDs is impressive for a 4th round WR.
Dude finished strong and looked like he could be a legit WR in this league. Put up numbers with Goff and their backup QB.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,072
Reaction score
3,166
Location
NC
I really wanted Parsons with the Fins 1a, but I'm not mad at Waddle's production whatsoever.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom