ESPN's NFL rookie rankings: Waddle #8 and Holland #10

Final NFL rookie rankings: Micah Parsons leads our top 10 -- and only one QB makes the list We ranked the top rookies for the 2021 season. Which QB made the top 10? Who are the next-best defenders behind Micah Parsons? And who just missed the list?

104 receptions, 1,015 yards, 6 TDs (plus one rushing TD)No. 6 overallFor some, Waddle's production will always be measured against the trade the Dolphins made to select him (the Dolphins moved up six spots, but it cost them an additional 2022 first-rounder). But Waddle consistently improved as the weeks went by, with five games with at least eight receptions during Miami's six-game winning streak in the second half of the season.69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 10 passes defendedNo. 36 overallHolland fits what is needed at the safety position in today's NFL. He is physical in the run game at the point of attack, comfortable in coverage and doesn't often let any pre-snap business by the offense force him into a wrong step. Holland had five games this season with multiple disrupted dropbacks, and he played at least 96% of the defensive snaps in 11 of his games.