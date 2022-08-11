 ESPN's Tannenclown says Fins should go get Jimmy G. NOW!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN's Tannenclown says Fins should go get Jimmy G. NOW!!!

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum says the Dolphins should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo
"If Tua stumbles and those first four games are difficult ... Jimmy Garoppolo may not just be the best solution in September of 2022, but he may be the best solution for the next three years." Source is Dolphin Nation..............
 
Content for the sake of content.
 
Tua has been cooking recently in practice. This is a situation that needs to play itself out.
 
Validates why he doesn’t have a job right now as a GM
 
Before practice this morning... A practice in which the Fins passing offense led by Tua ended up steamrolling one of the best D in the NFL... McDaniel said he was pondering sitting Tua for all of the pre-season games given his performance the last 2 weeks... And now they're going to trade for Jimmy ****ing G??? Now thats a brutal ****ing take if I've ever heard one...
 
Tyreek has taken a real dislike of Tua so I am sure this would go over really well in the locker room.
 
Hey TBaum 🖕you
Hey TBaum 🖕you
 
