European Fan question about Madrid game

Hello from France,With my wife we are dolphins fans since our first travel in miami in Marino years, I discovered US football with a marino game, and I become a fin fan immediately watching this player on TV here in France, that was against Patriot Bledsoe QB Teams and this game was a shout out ......In 2022 we came to Miami and gone to the games against Texans at Hard Rock stadium and that was a fabulous moment for my wife and me, because fin fans invited us at eating with them before the game on the tailgate on the stadium parking......what a memory day.So this years our beloved dolphins will play in Madrid, I want go to this game, and I see the schedule is delivered, and tickets for NFL game are in available on Ticketmaster except for the Madrid game...... does somebody know when tickets will be available on TicketMaster for this Madrid game please ?Thanks and if a fin fan needs information for holidays in France request to me and I will be happy to help you