 European Fan question about Madrid game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

European Fan question about Madrid game

fastball83

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,599
Reaction score
675
Age
55
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello from France,

With my wife we are dolphins fans since our first travel in miami in Marino years, I discovered US football with a marino game, and I become a fin fan immediately watching this player on TV here in France, that was against Patriot Bledsoe QB Teams and this game was a shout out ......

In 2022 we came to Miami and gone to the games against Texans at Hard Rock stadium and that was a fabulous moment for my wife and me, because fin fans invited us at eating with them before the game on the tailgate on the stadium parking......what a memory day.

So this years our beloved dolphins will play in Madrid, I want go to this game, and I see the schedule is delivered, and tickets for NFL game are in available on Ticketmaster except for the Madrid game...... does somebody know when tickets will be available on TicketMaster for this Madrid game please ?

Thanks and if a fin fan needs information for holidays in France request to me and I will be happy to help you :UP:
 
Last year for the Germany game there was a special NFL ticket exchange setup solely for that game (probably the other European games). It was a first come, first serve basis for tickets and they announced the date/time beforehand. I also cant recall how long before the game it was, but it was quite some time. You have to register to get updates.
 
Dynastybuilder said:
Here is something for you, a link I found on NFL.com

NFL Madrid

shp.csharmony.epsilon.com shp.csharmony.epsilon.com
Click to expand...
I'm in a similar position. I want to go from Dublin - flights are less than €150 euro at the moment and hotels are also reasonable. I've registered on the site above and now its a matter of waiting. 1st game ever in Spain so I would think there'll be a big demand.

Steelers are playing the Vikings here in Dublin. That's going to sell out quickly when the tickets go on sale
 
Good luck getting tickets try and register on nfl.com then you will be sent info whe the tickets go sale tried 2 years ago in germany was given a time to log in and was number 180k lol ended up cheaper flying out to miami
 
fastball83 said:
Hello from France,

With my wife we are dolphins fans since our first travel in miami in Marino years, I discovered US football with a marino game, and I become a fin fan immediately watching this player on TV here in France, that was against Patriot Bledsoe QB Teams and this game was a shout out ......

In 2022 we came to Miami and gone to the games against Texans at Hard Rock stadium and that was a fabulous moment for my wife and me, because fin fans invited us at eating with them before the game on the tailgate on the stadium parking......what a memory day.

So this years our beloved dolphins will play in Madrid, I want go to this game, and I see the schedule is delivered, and tickets for NFL game are in available on Ticketmaster except for the Madrid game...... does somebody know when tickets will be available on TicketMaster for this Madrid game please ?

Thanks and if a fin fan needs information for holidays in France request to me and I will be happy to help you :UP:
Click to expand...
Merci beaucoup mon frere! Notre Dolphins ‘ont plus ce qua pairfait dans tout lemonde! ,
 
JamesWsenior said:
Careful with the heavy use of French. One might think you are the Canuck?

Lemonade Parfait? Can't say I ever had one
Click to expand...
lol. Pardon! I’ve spent a lot of time in France, but my French isn’t as good as it should be.
If someone mistakes me for a Canuck, it’s my honor. Particularly these days. 😂
 
fastball83 said:
Hello from France,

With my wife we are dolphins fans since our first travel in miami in Marino years, I discovered US football with a marino game, and I become a fin fan immediately watching this player on TV here in France, that was against Patriot Bledsoe QB Teams and this game was a shout out ......

In 2022 we came to Miami and gone to the games against Texans at Hard Rock stadium and that was a fabulous moment for my wife and me, because fin fans invited us at eating with them before the game on the tailgate on the stadium parking......what a memory day.

So this years our beloved dolphins will play in Madrid, I want go to this game, and I see the schedule is delivered, and tickets for NFL game are in available on Ticketmaster except for the Madrid game...... does somebody know when tickets will be available on TicketMaster for this Madrid game please ?

Thanks and if a fin fan needs information for holidays in France request to me and I will be happy to help you :UP:
Click to expand...
I'm going to be in Europe from mid August to November 1. If I can get a ticket I might extend my trip. I signed up to be included in the NFL info. I seem to remember that millions applied for tickets last year. We'll see what happens this year. I have a flexible ticket, so you never know.
 
Here you go, as @sn9ke.eyes
Register here for ticket information from the official sellers.

NFL Madrid

shp.csharmony.epsilon.com shp.csharmony.epsilon.com
Expect it to be vastly over subscribed (2 million were in the queue for Germany tickets the first year) if you don’t get tickets keep looking at the site there is usually more tickets released if US fans don’t take up their options and later there are returns the team don’t use.
Bon chance
 
Hola! Diehard FinFan since ‘83 from Massachusetts. I’ve beel
Living in Madrid since 2003 and am stoked about this game! I’m in the same boat. I think you have to register on NFL.com.

I tried to get Fins-Chiefs tix in a Germany, I logged in after 10 min and there were more than 1 million people in line ahead of me. Impossible!

I think Real Madrid season ticket holders might get first dibs?? In which I’ll have to send over an entire jamón to my next door neighbor, who’s a member.

As soon as I hear something, I’ll post it here! Fins up!!!
 
As with every online ticket sale the queue is full of bots who's owner then resell them at massively inflated value. Good luck getting a ticket, there is more chance Miami wins the Super Bowl this year than getting a ticket.

If it's anything like TicketMaster by the time you get to the front of the queue their "dynamic pricing" has kicked in and TicketMaster become the scalpers, offering you tickets at 3 times or more the face value price.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom