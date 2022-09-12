Evaluations on Dolphins New HC Mike McDaniel

Still really early but I'll kind of answer all together.



I think he did a good job of bringing in some vets who understand the scheme to help implement it. The thing to keep in mind as well, you listen to any player that has played in the scheme or any coach that has coached it, it takes about a month for the scheme to really start clicking at minimum. When you take into account the laced otas now? That too impacts it.



Preseason? I think you saw yesterday with us (and really most of the NFL) that players that didn't play much in preseason were a but sloppy. Biggest thing was getting intonthe regular season without injuries so I'm fine with how that was handled.



Yesterday? It was quite the chess match between McD and Billicheck. There were a few plays that New England just had the right defense called so you tip your hat. This mostly happened when we ran sweeps or did bootlegs New England would send an extra man or 2 on a blitz. But overall I think he schemed guys open and Tua had some easy throws. If I had one complaint it's that sometimes he was too aggressive in short yardage situations. That's nitpicking though