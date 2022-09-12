Evaluations on Dolphins New HC Mike McDaniel

Looking for Phinatics opinions on McD in three different aspects since he took over:
1. Preseason- How did he do in bringing in new schemes and having players learn, adapt and be ready for opening day?
2, Roster & Coaches- How did he do in hiring his coaches, FA and the draft? I know we have a GM but guarantee he had much input.
3. Game #1- How did he do in play calls and decisions, etc, in his first game?
1. Preseason- How did he do in bringing in new schemes and having players learn, adapt and be ready for opening day?
2, Roster & Coaches- How did he do in hiring his coaches, FA and the draft? I know we have a GM but guarantee he had much input.
3. Game #1- How did he do in play calls and decisions, etc, in his first game?