Evaluations on Dolphins New HC Mike McDaniel

Looking for Phinatics opinions on McD in three different aspects since he took over:

1. Preseason- How did he do in bringing in new schemes and having players learn, adapt and be ready for opening day?

2, Roster & Coaches- How did he do in hiring his coaches, FA and the draft? I know we have a GM but guarantee he had much input.

3. Game #1- How did he do in play calls and decisions, etc, in his first game?
 
1. Good. Tua understands the scheme, but not sure the OL has it wired yet. WR and RB seem t be comfy in it also.

2. Fantastic. His best work so far, noted improvement on the OL even if it was still sub-par…it’s early.

3. Needs improvement, but good for first game. Play calling was overall good, communication was bad, per Tua’s presser.
 
Still really early but I'll kind of answer all together.

I think he did a good job of bringing in some vets who understand the scheme to help implement it. The thing to keep in mind as well, you listen to any player that has played in the scheme or any coach that has coached it, it takes about a month for the scheme to really start clicking at minimum. When you take into account the laced otas now? That too impacts it.

Preseason? I think you saw yesterday with us (and really most of the NFL) that players that didn't play much in preseason were a but sloppy. Biggest thing was getting intonthe regular season without injuries so I'm fine with how that was handled.

Yesterday? It was quite the chess match between McD and Billicheck. There were a few plays that New England just had the right defense called so you tip your hat. This mostly happened when we ran sweeps or did bootlegs New England would send an extra man or 2 on a blitz. But overall I think he schemed guys open and Tua had some easy throws. If I had one complaint it's that sometimes he was too aggressive in short yardage situations. That's nitpicking though
 
No one can complain about the pre-season because we really don't know what happens behind closed doors. With that said he clearly was a winner with this one because the Fins were prepared week 1. Haven't seen that kind of preparedness in years.

I like the hiring of his coaches because he implemented experienced professionals at those spots. Especially with the Oline, although the O'line suffered a few injuries yesterday. McDaniel clearly went after speed and more speed in FA and the draft which I am in agreement with and always was. To me it's a win there.

Loved his play calls and decisions. At first, late in the 4th quarter, I was questioning him when he had Tua keep throwing the ball and not running it, but now I realize what he was doing. He wanted Tua in those pressure situations to work his way through to pay dividends in future 4th quarters when games will actually be on the line. Ingenius to push Tua's boundaries there. I also love his aggressiveness calling that pass to Waddle for the TD, this guy wanted to apply the pressure to NE, and he absolutely did that.
 
I was at the game and it was the best game for crazy Phinatics I have seen since Marino 20 years ago. All locals are extremely excited and give McD a whole lotta credit for making them this way.

1 Preseason- I believe he did as good as he could and see everyone together, coming early and staying late in practice and believing.

2 Roster & Coaches- I think he did a great job on his coaches and keeping the D together was spot on. Draft had few picks but looks promising.
FA looks like the best we've had.

Game #1- I loved the play calls. It was a shame we had three injuries to the OL during the game. Both OG's became OT's and it really hurt our run. If you watch film you see the motion and counters, etc which were not as planed for the late blocks, will only get better.

I am very happy with our choice and have to give him an A so far.
 
ChambersWI said:
Still really early but I'll kind of answer all together.

I think he did a good job of bringing in some vets who understand the scheme to help implement it. The thing to keep in mind as well, you listen to any player that has played in the scheme or any coach that has coached it, it takes about a month for the scheme to really start clicking at minimum. When you take into account the laced otas now? That too impacts it.

Preseason? I think you saw yesterday with us (and really most of the NFL) that players that didn't play much in preseason were a but sloppy. Biggest thing was getting intonthe regular season without injuries so I'm fine with how that was handled.

Yesterday? It was quite the chess match between McD and Billicheck. There were a few plays that New England just had the right defense called so you tip your hat. This mostly happened when we ran sweeps or did bootlegs New England would send an extra man or 2 on a blitz. But overall I think he schemed guys open and Tua had some easy throws. If I had one complaint it's that sometimes he was too aggressive in short yardage situations. That's nitpicking though
Agree, he was very aggressive like a 4th down throw to Waddle. Fail and you will be nailed. Did not care.
 
EasyRider said:
No one can complain about the pre-season because we really don't know what happens behind closed doors. With that said he clearly was a winner with this one because the Fins were prepared week 1. Haven't seen that kind of preparedness in years.

I like the hiring of his coaches because he implemented experienced professionals at those spots. Especially with the Oline, although the O'line suffered a few injuries yesterday. McDaniel clearly went after speed and more speed in FA and the draft which I am in agreement with and always was. To me it's a win there.

Loved his play calls and decisions. At first, late in the 4th quarter, I was questioning him when he had Tua keep throwing the ball and not running it, but now I realize what he was doing. He wanted Tua in those pressure situations to work his way through to pay dividends in future 4th quarters when games will actually be on the line. Ingenius to push Tua's boundaries there. I also love his aggressiveness calling that pass to Waddle for the TD, this guy wanted to apply the pressure to NE, and he absolutely did that.
Good points. I've been looking for a young innovative HC for many a year. I believe we may actually have found him.
 
Overall you have to be happy with the guy but you can certainly nitpick a lot of stuff in hindsight.

My only really glaring concern was the chaotic attempt at a two minute drill. Not sure why we made the end of the game more difficult than it needed to be though.

I can tell you guys one thing, I'm a lot more nervous watching a game with a double digit lead then I am watching a game with a double digit deficit.
 
Speaking of the o-line has there been any injury update to their injuries yet? Hopefully most of them will be back for the Ravens game this Sunday.
 
So Be said:
Agree, he was very aggressive like a 4th down throw to Waddle. Fail and you will be nailed. Did not care.
This was the truly great playcall of the game. Super aggressive and surprised everyone, including the great Bill Belichick. OK, it came off and there may have been teeth gnashing by the media and the resident FH experts if it hadn't, but it worked. Game was effectively not in doubt after this. It gave us a buffer and allowed some conservatism.
The learning from this single play is that Coach McDaniel can be super aggressive when he wants to be.
 
Ryan1973 said:
Speaking of the o-line has there been any injury update to their injuries yet? Hopefully most of them will be back for the Ravens game this Sunday.
Nothing yet, may take until Tues for imagery. Disappointing on Jackson who was off to a good start, all be it on 8 snaps. However I have seen a change for the better in limited preseason.
 
spiketex said:
This was the truly great playcall of the game. Super aggressive and surprised everyone, including the great Bill Belichick. OK, it came off and there may have been teeth gnashing by the media and the resident FH experts if it hadn't, but it worked. Game was effectively not in doubt after this. It gave us a buffer and allowed some conservatism.
The learning from this single play is that Coach McDaniel can be super aggressive when he wants to be.
McD is proving to have "Huevos." lol
 
