Evan Boehm signed to the practice squad

MARINO1384

MARINO1384

I declare our oline fixed now. He wasn’t good enough 2 years ago to make the team but after 2 years on other teams practice squads, he is what we need to bring this oline to great status. No excuses now top 5 line for sure.
 
AL R

AL R

I would be curious if we signed five new OL.. (well 4 keep Hunt starting) and started them would it be worse?

Or even Little and Kindley ... and move Hunt to RT.
 
A

Austin Tatious

We have more guards than we can play and no good tackles or center. It is comedic gold. If any general fans even paid attention to Miami, they would be bemused. Luckily for Ross, a benefit of irrelevance is nobody cares. Or maybe they feel sorry for you. Kind of like the Rudy of football owners.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

He should have never been let go the last time.
 
Danny

Danny

This could mean Deiter is also out for the year
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

He immediately become the best interior lineman we have...including Hunt, who's a RT masquerading as a RG.

 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

He has been better coached for 2 years....lol
 
