FINFANFOREVER1972 said: Why weren't there adjustments made at halftime??? Some "Genius! Click to expand...

Yep. Got to dig a grave for him. He lost two games that Tua played all 4 quarters!!! Go get a shovel! It's not like it's his first season as HC or anything and will make errors. It's not like if the season ended now we'd be in the playoffs or anything! Get digging! Why is he still above ground?