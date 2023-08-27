 Ever wonder why the Colts dont wanna pay Jonathan Taylor or the Raiders dont wanna pay Jacobs..... here is your answer. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ever wonder why the Colts dont wanna pay Jonathan Taylor or the Raiders dont wanna pay Jacobs..... here is your answer.

Taylor, Jacobs want money close to top of market value. McCaffery makes 14 million a year. History shows paying a RB that much money is not the way to win a Superbowl.​

Super Bowl winner leading rusher

www.cbssports.com

History shows high-priced running backs may not be a part of Super Bowl-winning formula

You may want to think twice about sliding a ton of money to a running back
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

2022 - Chiefs - Pacheco $705,000

2021 - Rams - Sony Michelle - 1,700,000

YEARTEAMPLAYERBASE SALARY
2020BuccaneersLeonard Fournette$2,000,000
2019ChiefsDamien Williams$1,050,000
2018PatriotsSony Michel$480,000
2017EaglesLeGarrette Blount$900,000
2016PatriotsLeGarrette Blount$760,000
2015BroncosC.J. Anderson$585,000
2014PatriotsLeGarrette Blount$730,000
2013SeahawksPercy Harvin$2,500,000
2012RavensRay Rice$2,000,000
2011GiantsAhmad Bradshaw$1,500,000
2010PackersJames Starks$320,000
2009SaintsPierre Thomas$460,000

JUST SAY NO TO PAYING RUNNINGBACKS BIG MONEY!
 
All those teams had Hall of Fame and borderline Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
 
Yet this fanbase is constantly wanting to break the bank for RBs. I'm trying to start a support group for fans that think high priced RBs are the answer.
 
Elite quarterbacks are obviously the answer, a high priced mega talented running back will only help an up and coming quarterback.
 
I don’t think fans generally point to “high priced RBs as the answer” it’s just that it IS one of our two weakest position groups and some generally elite players are getting connected with us…

Put differently, if someone offered you a Ferrari “within budget” when you have a perfectly fine Nissan Altima… all the sudden, you LOVE Ferrari’s, don’t you?
 
The 2016 Patriots ran Blount for 18 touchdowns. Their second and their leading receivers were James White and Martellus Bennett. Tom Brady was just trolling the league. Lol.
 
But we're not getting a Ferrari for 30k.

Were in cap hell next year and you guys wanna pay for a Ferrari when clearly by the chart in this thread shows a Altima is what wins Super Bowls not Ferraris.

AND you wanna buy all the maintenence packages and extra dealership fees in the form of draft picks to get this "Ferrari"
 
