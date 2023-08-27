Ever wonder why the Colts dont wanna pay Jonathan Taylor or the Raiders dont wanna pay Jacobs..... here is your answer.

MrChadRico
Taylor, Jacobs want money close to top of market value. McCaffery makes 14 million a year. History shows paying a RB that much money is not the way to win a Superbowl.
Super Bowl winner leading rusher
History shows high-priced running backs may not be a part of Super Bowl-winning formula
You may want to think twice about sliding a ton of money to a running back
www.cbssports.com
2022 - Chiefs - Pacheco $705,000
2021 - Rams - Sony Michelle - 1,700,000
|YEAR
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|BASE SALARY
|2020
|Buccaneers
|Leonard Fournette
|$2,000,000
|2019
|Chiefs
|Damien Williams
|$1,050,000
|2018
|Patriots
|Sony Michel
|$480,000
|2017
|Eagles
|LeGarrette Blount
|$900,000
|2016
|Patriots
|LeGarrette Blount
|$760,000
|2015
|Broncos
|C.J. Anderson
|$585,000
|2014
|Patriots
|LeGarrette Blount
|$730,000
|2013
|Seahawks
|Percy Harvin
|$2,500,000
|2012
|Ravens
|Ray Rice
|$2,000,000
|2011
|Giants
|Ahmad Bradshaw
|$1,500,000
|2010
|Packers
|James Starks
|$320,000
|2009
|Saints
|Pierre Thomas
|$460,000
JUST SAY NO TO PAYING RUNNINGBACKS BIG MONEY!