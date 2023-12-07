 Every Mac Jones interception reel … | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Every Mac Jones interception reel …

A fine way to pass a bit over seven and a half minutes of your life.

I laughed, I laughed some more, then I thought about the hell that lies before NE fans while they continue their long arduous search for another respectable QB, which of course caused me to laugh some more.

Anyway, enjoy …

 
Haha, this will give me something to watch tomorrow )
 
