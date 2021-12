Fin-Loco said:



SKOAL!



A Vikings win helps us out with the Steelers being ahead of us. Always been my second team with most of my family from there.SKOAL! Click to expand...

I hear ya. I am hoping steelers lose. Steelers didn't even try last year in last game against browns and that screwed us. The steelers always seem to get the calls and someone come through. I think they will make the playoffs. I can't stand them. Though I live in pittsburgh so that is probably why. I expect them to squeak by tonight too