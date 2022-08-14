Every snap that Eich, Hunt and AJAX played in our Bucs game

Enjoy. Keep in mind the Bucs defense was clearly entirely geared around stuffing the run. Everything from 5 on the line of scrimmage with inside slants and backers flowing to RB's to run stunts and other run oriented schemes. Typical of Todd Bowles defenses.

None of our guys was great blocking the run, but they did fine against the pass. Deiter looked really tired halfway into our first drive, but I'm sure he'll come along and be a solid option at Center again this season.



