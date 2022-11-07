 Every Tua completion from yesterdays Bears game. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Every Tua completion from yesterdays Bears game.

Tua is playing balls to the wall but Tua has to be better

Both can be true

Remember when we used to look at Tua’s first 2 years in the league and talk about how he was better than Josh Allen and Allen blew up in year 3 after he was given Diggs and grew with his weapons? Or how Brees started his career in San Diego? And we talked about how Brady started his career in a similar way and Tua had the intangibles to win more games than most “stat” guys? And like 50 people on Finheaven were hollering for Watson or Fitz or Teddy B?And they were all saying Tua was just a Teddy and would never be as good as Kirk Cousins? Don’t you all feel pretty silly now?

I don’t know who said what but I do know that it was 75% negative when I would post something. The response was always, “Did you just compare Tua to Watson, Allen, Brady, Herbert? Tua hasn’t accomplished anything compared to them yet!”. Well, this season, it has come. And he’s still not as good as he’s going to be. It will take 2-3 more seasons before he is at his best. Just think about that. He’s thinking Super Bowls. We have our Mahomes, Burrow, Brady, Rodgers. I believe we can win any game any day when he plays.
 
I get it lol.

But seriously. Just think... Tua actually could be better.

That's scary. In a good way.

I've said this before. Tua has no issues hitting Waddle in stride deep.

But has issues with Hill.

Once he gets that timing down, imagine how great he can be.
 
