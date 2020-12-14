Every Tua Dropback vs Kansas City

AllFinsAllDay

AllFinsAllDay

Starter
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
2,214
Reaction score
578
I think rewatching this gives me hope that once we get some of the issues ironed out we are gonna be pretty deadly.

 
RENT

RENT

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
12,685
Reaction score
3,533
Location
Calgary Alberta
One of the best plays of the game was on the INT A Jackson goes 49 yards down the field and lays a nice pop on the defender -

He draws a reaction so it must have left a mark

It shows again Flos style - that this is going to be a hard team to play against in years to come
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
16,182
Reaction score
12,434
Wish we could have that one back when he went up top to Parker in the EZ(Tough catch but he should have had it). But Grant was open underneath for an easy TD or at the very least 1st down assuming he didn't drop it. The pocket was clean so he had the time.

Overall the kid can sling it. So exicted what he'll be able to do with more weapons and running game.
 
AllFinsAllDay

AllFinsAllDay

Starter
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
2,214
Reaction score
578
I think with Grant the issue might be the target zone it's smaller than most WR's. It's just weird cause at Texas Tech he caught tons of passes, so I am not sure what exactly the issue is with him with some of the routine ones.

I agree cause we would have been up 14-0 which might have been helpful.
 
