Every Tua Dropback vs Kansas City

Wish we could have that one back when he went up top to Parker in the EZ(Tough catch but he should have had it). But Grant was open underneath for an easy TD or at the very least 1st down assuming he didn't drop it. The pocket was clean so he had the time.
Overall the kid can sling it. So exicted what he'll be able to do with more weapons and running game.
I think with Grant the issue might be the target zone it's smaller than most WR's. It's just weird cause at Texas Tech he caught tons of passes, so I am not sure what exactly the issue is with him with some of the routine ones.
I agree cause we would have been up 14-0 which might have been helpful.