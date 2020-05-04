Every Tua TD

ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
16,595
Reaction score
5,265
Location
Harrisburg, PA
Since we don't have enough Tua threads, here's all his TDs for the Tide. Still some unnecessary hits that he needs to avoid taking, but that ball placement is killer. Now granted some of those TDs are not going to be TDs in the NFL, but again that ball placement isn't something you can teach.

Also many examples of a Tua RPO

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom