Every Tua Throw vs. Rams

Parker had .28 yards separation which is the least amount of separation in the NFL this year on a TD.

Gisecki might experience separation anxiety if he got more than a yard of separation when being covered.

Personally, I wouldn't be opposed to Miami spending a 1st round pick on a WR if it meant getting Chase, Smith, Bateman or Waddle and a 2nd on a player like Moore if he is available.
 
wasn't Parker being tackled (pass interference) and falling to the ground as he caught the TD pass?

do they really discuss separation on a play where a DB grabs a WR and throws him down as the ball is in the air?
 
Sure, it was a great contested catch. The point of the separation stat is showing that the Dolphins pass catchers do not get open.

If he created more separation, it wouldn't have been such a contested catch. Definitely need guys like Parker, especially in the redzone where everything is "scrunched up", but we could also use some guys that can flat out beat coverage.
 
Yes, makes that catch all the more impressive.

I like Parker, he's a keeper.
 
i get the concept of separation in general.

but on that one play, how can you get any separation if the db illegally grabs you as you are making your break (or at any other time in your route)?
 
I'm not sure awful is the adjective I would use. I think he was being conservative because the game was in hand; it was also his first game back from injury. The good thing is that he seems to be a smart kid and study film, so hopefully he realizes what went wrong and we see him open up against Arizona.
 
I can't recall seeing an NFL game where the leading receiver had 16 yards. Miami wanted to throw Tua into the fire, but at the same time not ask him to do too much. Very close to the vest. The only two passes I had problems with were the bubble screen to Parker, either a mix up on where the wr would be or the pass was just off target. Also on the crossing route to Grant, either Tua was off target and threw behnd Grant or he thought Grant was going to sit down on the route. The Grant play could have been a big play, I think there was some open field to run after the catch if hit in stride.
Outside of the two passes I mentioned here, I can't think of a pass where I would say "If qb x was playing instead of Tua the result would have been better." The mistakes made were easily correctable.
 
Normal rookie stuff.

First play of the game he runs right into a defender and fumbles.

Around 9 minutes in the first quarter he badly overthrows Williams and was close to being INT'd.

Next throw he throws a high ball to Gaskin in the flat which gets him killed.

The screen pass to Parker was probably the worst throw of the day. I have no idea what he was doing there.

The throw to Williams on the crosser was dropped, but that was partially because it was way too low, he had to bend down while running to try and catch it.

There was another screen to Gaskin that went 5 yards over his head.

Just that kind of stuff.

He had flashes of brilliance too, like that sick Geisicki throw.

But overall, not great. He ended the game 58% and 4 yards per completion. I would guess both are bottom 3 in the NFL right now.
 
i think you were responding to someone else. i was just talking about Parker's TD pass and the supposed lack of separation? Not Tua.
 
