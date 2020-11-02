Every Tua Throw vs. Rams

I can't recall seeing an NFL game where the leading receiver had 16 yards. Miami wanted to throw Tua into the fire, but at the same time not ask him to do too much. Very close to the vest. The only two passes I had problems with were the bubble screen to Parker, either a mix up on where the wr would be or the pass was just off target. Also on the crossing route to Grant, either Tua was off target and threw behnd Grant or he thought Grant was going to sit down on the route. The Grant play could have been a big play, I think there was some open field to run after the catch if hit in stride.

Outside of the two passes I mentioned here, I can't think of a pass where I would say "If qb x was playing instead of Tua the result would have been better." The mistakes made were easily correctable.