Everyone complains about Ross but......

MT DOLPHINS said: In his defense he wanted Brady before the Bucs ( I think that's what I remember), and Coach Harbaugh in a hard way. And tried pretty hard I as recall.



I wish he went after Harbaugh when he decided to come back to the NFL. He is quietly 11-5 dumping their top 2 receivers.



I think if he got either of the 2 we would of had some success compared to where we are now.



In everybody's defense, everyone would have wanted Brady and Harbaugh. The difference was everyone else was smart enough to realize we couldn't approach Brady (and Payton) without breaking league rules. And he went after Harbaugh when we already had a coach that had taken us from 1-15 to 11-5 in one year, and then he was so indiscreet about it that it got out and made the organization look stupid. He cucked Sparano, then gave him an extension and then he was gone by midseason because everyone knew he wasn't long for Miami.He cost us two picks that were invaluable, even with Grief picking.Here's another thing to consider with Harbaugh. He and Ross are both Michigan Men. Harbaugh wouldn't take Ross's money to come work for Ross, but he did take Ross's money to go back to Michigan. (I believe Ross made a sizable donation to his alma mater's athletic department to help offer Harbaugh his initial contract there).