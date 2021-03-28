Everyone knows I'd take Pitts @ #6, but if not Pitts, and no more trades, who?!

Gatorboy999120
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2021
- Messages
- 1,509
- Reaction score
- 1,256
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Boca Raton, Florida
Who would you take @ #6 if Not Pitts?
Chase is 21.If Smith is available then I'd take Smith. I think Pitts and Smith are the two players Miami traded back up for, in an attempt to secure a chance to select them. Now if you believe Grier prefers younger players and if Chase is there, then Chase could be the guy.
Chase is 21.
Pitts is 20 still.
FYI...not sure about your younger players comment unless you're just comparing Chase to Smith, who is 22..big difference! LOL
Pitts fits all besides Bama player..then again he dominated BAMA in the SECCG and their boy-wonder Surtain..made him his bi itch! SO yeah!
What you gonna bet? We could move back 3 spots and still get Smith! Idiotic if we moved up for Smith!I am confident the pick will be D. Smith. The trade up showed me that. They will of course have their choice of consolation prizes if he is not available.
I am willing to make a bet on this prediction.
I'll go with him, too..@12 if we woulda stayed there. Not @ #6..no thanks!Sounds like Chase will be going to the Bengals.
Word is Burrows is pushing for Chase. Bengals better keep there QB happy.
I’ll go with the Slim Reaper.
What you gonna bet? We could move back 3 spots and still get Smith! Idiotic if we moved up for Smith!
If Sewell is there at 5, the Bengals take him mo matter what Burrow wants. They know they can still get a quality WR in rd 2. Their line is real bad.Sounds like Chase will be going to the Bengals.
Word is Burrows is pushing for Chase. Bengals better keep there QB happy.
I’ll go with the Slim Reaper.
Haha...It's a name from an old website on a Gator board I belonged to..so don't get your Smitty Panties in a wad like Pachy. There is not a thing in this World you can bet me that will satisfy me..beyond you leaving this board! So there you go!Now I know why you are gator boy and not gator man. What would you like to bet young sir. Don't get mad because you wants Pitts and we aren't getting him.