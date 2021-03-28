 Everyone knows I'd take Pitts @ #6, but if not Pitts, and no more trades, who?! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Everyone knows I'd take Pitts @ #6, but if not Pitts, and no more trades, who?!

Who is your choice @ #6 if not Pitts?

  • Total voters
    67
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,079
Reaction score
9,770
Location
New Jersey
If Smith is available then I'd take Smith. I think Pitts and Smith are the two players Miami traded back up for, in an attempt to secure a chance to select them. Now if you believe Grier prefers younger players and if Chase is there, then Chase could be the guy.
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
2,347
Reaction score
2,843
At this point, I’m really ok with any of the offensive playmakers. I’d only be disappointed if the pick at #6 was Sewell or Parsons, but more so Parsons

I’ve lobbied for Smith, but will be thrilled with Chase or Pitts or Waddle.

But to specifically address your question, I’d still lean Smith.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
1,509
Reaction score
1,256
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
dolfan91 said:
If Smith is available then I'd take Smith. I think Pitts and Smith are the two players Miami traded back up for, in an attempt to secure a chance to select them. Now if you believe Grier prefers younger players and if Chase is there, then Chase could be the guy.
Click to expand...
Chase is 21.

Pitts is 20 still.

FYI...not sure about your younger players comment unless you're just comparing Chase to Smith, who is 22..big difference! LOL
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,266
Reaction score
3,751
Location
Miami
I am confident the pick will be D. Smith. The trade up showed me that. They will of course have their choice of consolation prizes if he is not available.

I am willing to make a bet on this prediction.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,721
Reaction score
5,834
Sounds like Chase will be going to the Bengals.

Word is Burrows is pushing for Chase. Bengals better keep there QB happy.

I’ll go with the Slim Reaper.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
1,509
Reaction score
1,256
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
BennySwella said:
I am confident the pick will be D. Smith. The trade up showed me that. They will of course have their choice of consolation prizes if he is not available.

I am willing to make a bet on this prediction.
Click to expand...
What you gonna bet? We could move back 3 spots and still get Smith! Idiotic if we moved up for Smith!
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,266
Reaction score
3,751
Location
Miami
Gatorboy999120 said:
What you gonna bet? We could move back 3 spots and still get Smith! Idiotic if we moved up for Smith!
Click to expand...

Now I know why you are gator boy and not gator man. What would you like to bet young sir? Don't get mad at me because you wants Pitts and we aren't getting him.
 
K

Klloyd9

Rookie
Joined
Feb 3, 2021
Messages
7
Reaction score
12
Age
54
Location
Topeka, KS
AdamD13 said:
Sounds like Chase will be going to the Bengals.

Word is Burrows is pushing for Chase. Bengals better keep there QB happy.

I’ll go with the Slim Reaper.
Click to expand...
If Sewell is there at 5, the Bengals take him mo matter what Burrow wants. They know they can still get a quality WR in rd 2. Their line is real bad.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
1,509
Reaction score
1,256
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
BennySwella said:
Now I know why you are gator boy and not gator man. What would you like to bet young sir. Don't get mad because you wants Pitts and we aren't getting him.
Click to expand...
Haha...It's a name from an old website on a Gator board I belonged to..so don't get your Smitty Panties in a wad like Pachy. There is not a thing in this World you can bet me that will satisfy me..beyond you leaving this board! So there you go!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom