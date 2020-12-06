Everyone Needs to Slow Down Here.......

Hahaha, joking.



In all seriousness, ugly ugly game but an uplifting game for this young team. Didn’t like the Howard ejection, he needs to not put himself in that position to give something for the refs to think about. Bad on his part but anyway



Igbonoghne, showed some really nice awareness on a few of those special teams play. I hope he grows from here.



Tua. The idiocy in the game thread is pathetic to say the least, but those posters really don’t know much about football anyway. He really stepped up in that second half right out of the gate. I don’t care, he needs to start every game, he needs to grow and we’re not making the SB so relax you haters because he’s turned you into fools so far. Wish we could get more consistency out of Gesicke but this could be a start because Tua and him seem to like playing together.



Sieler!!!! What a smart contract extension because this guy has a motor and brings it. Loved getting pressure from our front four in that last quarter without the blitz. Can’t wait to upgrade the LB corps and see how this D plays.

Neeham, love this dude. And kudos to McCain and Brandon Jones.



Punter check

kicker check



Keep Parker and draft 3 WRs, two who can flat out run. I wanna surround Tua with weapons that will make his head spin.



OLine played well considering we lost Flowers. Gaskin is a 100% gamer and love him for it. Not even mad he fumbled because it’s not an issue. But he’s terrible inside the 10 and I can’t wait till we upgrade this position. If we’re gonna run inside the 5 then we MUST be creative because we don’t have the back to stuff it in



Flores and his staff coached a great game in the second half and loved seeing Flores’ passion on the field today. This guy gets it and loves his soldiers



I really don’t expect to beat KC, it could happen but I just think we have too many issues offensively. But if we can play a competitive, spirited, mistake free game it will go a long way into the psyche of this team. Would love to let Tua open up the playbook in this one