Everyone wants to know - What is a "Lemming"

I get some occasional feedback about my term "Lemmings". I use it as a more gentle alternative to "haters". Recently I found out this term is used in a derogatory fashion in financial institutions. I



I have copied it here for everyone's entertainment and made some substitutions that show my choice of the word "Lemming" is not sofar fetched as some seem to think it is.



What does the lemming say?



Metaphorically speaking, a lemming, in <financial markets> (change to “Dolphins Forums”) parlance, refers to an <investor> (change to “Dolphins fan”) who is easily swayed by the irrationality of <market price> (change to “real NFL”) action that is prone to occur at the extremes, and jumps in for fear of missing out on, what they falsely believe, is a golden opportunity (add “to complain”). Nov 18 2019