Everyone wants to know - What is a "Lemming"

Ray R

Ray R

I get some occasional feedback about my term "Lemmings". I use it as a more gentle alternative to "haters". Recently I found out this term is used in a derogatory fashion in financial institutions. I

I have copied it here for everyone's entertainment and made some substitutions that show my choice of the word "Lemming" is not sofar fetched as some seem to think it is.

What does the lemming say?

Metaphorically speaking, a lemming, in <financial markets> (change to “Dolphins Forums”) parlance, refers to an <investor> (change to “Dolphins fan”) who is easily swayed by the irrationality of <market price> (change to “real NFL”) action that is prone to occur at the extremes, and jumps in for fear of missing out on, what they falsely believe, is a golden opportunity (add “to complain”). Nov 18 2019
 
D

DolfanISS

NY8123 said:
Just drink the Kool-Aid and get it over with.
We are fans. Trying to be Mr. Reality on a fan site doesn’t make things any different than wearing aqua colored glasses. The team will do what it does either way.
 
DolfanISS said:
We are fans. Trying to be Mr. Reality on a fan site doesn’t make things any different than wearing aqua colored glasses. The team will do what it does either way.
And all the time I thought it was the "homers" like me that were working to keep things "Real" - LOL
 
