Everything is going to be okay

Let's be real, last Sunday was a tough pill to swallow, but we've gotta shake it off. Coach McDaniel, our main man since 2022, is building something special, and every setback is just part of the journey.



Seeing our Dolphins claw back from a 21-zip hole? That’s the heart we're talking about. We're chilling at 6-3, guys. This ride's far from over, and the bumps along the way? They’re just teaching us to hold on tighter.



Tua was slinging it, hitting some sweet spots and yeah, hitting some rough patches too. It happens. And our wideouts? We know they’ve got those game-changing grabs in them. Plus, that late-game rush action was a sneak peek at what we've got cooking.



And how about our D-line standing up to Mahomes like brick walls? We'll take that energy any day.



Tyreek’s fumble might've had us yelling at the screen, but hey, that's football, and it's wild, raw, and always keeps us on our toes.



And for the folks out there who hit the panic button at the first sign of rough waters – chill. The Jets and the Bills both faltered, and guess what? Our ship is still afloat, and the winds are in our favor. Let's not lose our heads over one squall. This season’s a voyage, and we've got the makings of a crew that can ride it out to brighter days.



#FinsUp