EVERYTHING Tua from this week super thread.

I really cringed when I read it his quote from earlier this week about him expecting the NFL to be a lot harder. It was just a really dumb thing to say at that moment in time. You never want to give your opponents bulletin board statements and a mission on this league. But it also wasn't really an honest evaluation of what he's done and where he's at.

To all but devoted followers he was putrid versus the Rams.
He was great against the Cards. Ill give him that.
He was thoroughly mediocre versus the Chargers. He didn't make major mistakes that counted but he didn't lead that many drives either.

The team was 3 and 0 in those games, but they were great efforts by defense and special teams. In terms of record of good qb play, I had him at 1-1-1.

We've seen the nice red zone throws. We've seen him execute other throws when he's known what to do with the ball. We've seen him elude some pressure. But before this week still a lot lacking. Not many sustained drives. Late on throws resulting in contested catches. Inconsistent accuracy. Holding the ball longer than he should. Not really making good decisions on where to go with the ball.

Not speaking to anything to do with his future viability or whether he should be starting for this team, even before this week he's struggled a bit to do what a starting nfl qb should do consistently. Which is why his comment was just very inopportune. A guy who hasn't delivered consistent production yet shouldn't be talking as if he's arrived. I know some will think I'm just speaking with hindsight about this, but I made brief but similar statements in the original thread earlier this week. It might not have been the kid being ****y. He may just not have been smart about his words. He will need to be smarter, on and off the field.
 
Sirspud said:
Agreed. That comment seemed very uncharacteristic of him. Hopefully a wake up call? He seemed humble enough not to need one I thought.
 
Tua or Death said:
Jesus Christ.

Read the full context. The quote isn’t what people are representing it as.
If you need context to understand a quote, its a bad quote. Doesn't matter what else is said around it. And that's what he will have to learn as a starter in this league longterm.
 
Sirspud said:
You are 100% correct. Never fails. Every time a player gets full of himself the league has a way of humbling them without fail. Frankly he played like crap today. Defense and special teams didn't bail him out today. He was outplayed by a qb that their fanbase was calling for his head.
 
Sirspud said:
If you need context to understand a quote, its a bad quote. Doesn't matter what else is said around it. And that's what he will have to learn as a starter in this league longterm.
I make my living as a journalist. Not sports reporting, but crime reporting. Nevertheless, I know full well how you can clip a quote, decontextualize it, and make it seem like the speaker was saying something they weren’t. It's unethical, but it happens.

Tua’s quote was clipped. He wasn’t being arrogant. He wasn’t saying the NFL was easy. This is a non-controversy.
 
Lets see how he responds that is assuming he starts another game this season. There is a lot that he needs to learn and judging how Fitz was able to move the ball, hopefully he realizes that now if he hadn't already.
 
opticblazed said:
You are 100% correct. Never fails. Every time a player gets full of himself the league has a way of humbling them without fail. Frankly he played like crap today. Defense and special teams didn't bail him out today. He was outplayed by a qb that their fanbase was calling for his head.
Lock delivered today and has in other times delivered as well. But qbing in the NFL isn't about you at your best. It's about your worst and how often you're there. Just like Tua's future will be determined as much by the Rams fame and today so will Locks. Elway doesn't know how to find a good qb but he is unforgiving with mediocre ones.
 
I was concerned when he said that also. I assumed it was out of context or hoped it was. He couldn't of been this over confident. If he was then we have a problem.
 
