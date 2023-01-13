 Everything with Tua is a balloon | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Everything with Tua is a balloon

D

dreamblk

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
1,166
Reaction score
1,853
The Injuries
I think his first real concussion was the Cincy game and he was fine after that when he came back. He had one or two games where he was off but that is normal for any QB..for some reason people keep saying they needed consistency but no QB in the league has been on point every game this year. Even Mahomes had some bad games this year.
If ross gets over his Brady fixation...and stays the course I think Tua has a full season next year. At least from the concussions he seemingly had no other major injuries so maybe
he is getting stronger physically. Better protection can limit the hits on him.
Aaron rogers was out for at least two seasons due to injuries on his shoulder. QBs getting injured
is nothing new. Joe Burrow is out his first season due to injury, and Tannehill, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, and Jaylen Hurts are still dealing with an injury almost every QB in the league has been out due to injuries many have been out with season-ending injuries. This again is just another media narrative that Phin fas have adopted.

The Interceptions
People think if Tua throws an interception he clearly is not an NFL Qb and God forbid he throws multiple interceptions in a game. Not realizing this season that Herbert Allen and Mahomes have thrown multiple picks in a game this year.
In fact, if you go back to the Green bay game the first was on Tua and the second was on Monstert for not looking back. Monstert said that after the game. In the third one, the DB drop back to the area where Tua was throwing so it was not an errant pass the DB made a great play. Prior to the San Fran game, he broke records in pass attempts without an interception.
Another point that needs to be muted.

The Deep ball.
He does not have the arm to throw the deep ball. Well, I think that has been answered.

Everything with Tua is a balloon. Blown way out of proportion to reality.
If we do not win Sunday there is only one takeaway this season we learned that Tua is an Elite QB.
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 16, 2016
Messages
3,059
Reaction score
2,840
Tua proved 2 things this year imo. The first one is that a lot of these fools like Cowherd in the media have no clue what they’re talking about when evaluating QB talent. Tua has the goods to be a successful franchise QB from a talent perspective. The other thing he proved is that he can’t be counted on from a health perspective. Unfortunately that negates the talent so the Tua doubters will now shift their position from he can’t play to he can’t stay healthy which is sadly true, and we as lolphins fans just can’t catch a damn break. I’m glad we made the playoffs though. Anything can happen and I’m expecting a competitive game.
 
D

dreamblk

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
1,166
Reaction score
1,853
If he can not stay reasonably healthy next year then move on. But he is still young and if stills want to play and is medically cleared to play roll with Tua. We do not have any picks for a QB and why waste time on an older Qb unless he is a backup?
 
