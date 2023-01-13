The Injuries

I think his first real concussion was the Cincy game and he was fine after that when he came back. He had one or two games where he was off but that is normal for any QB..for some reason people keep saying they needed consistency but no QB in the league has been on point every game this year. Even Mahomes had some bad games this year.

If ross gets over his Brady fixation...and stays the course I think Tua has a full season next year. At least from the concussions he seemingly had no other major injuries so maybe

he is getting stronger physically. Better protection can limit the hits on him.

Aaron rogers was out for at least two seasons due to injuries on his shoulder. QBs getting injured

is nothing new. Joe Burrow is out his first season due to injury, and Tannehill, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, and Jaylen Hurts are still dealing with an injury almost every QB in the league has been out due to injuries many have been out with season-ending injuries. This again is just another media narrative that Phin fas have adopted.



The Interceptions

People think if Tua throws an interception he clearly is not an NFL Qb and God forbid he throws multiple interceptions in a game. Not realizing this season that Herbert Allen and Mahomes have thrown multiple picks in a game this year.

In fact, if you go back to the Green bay game the first was on Tua and the second was on Monstert for not looking back. Monstert said that after the game. In the third one, the DB drop back to the area where Tua was throwing so it was not an errant pass the DB made a great play. Prior to the San Fran game, he broke records in pass attempts without an interception.

Another point that needs to be muted.



The Deep ball.

He does not have the arm to throw the deep ball. Well, I think that has been answered.



Everything with Tua is a balloon. Blown way out of proportion to reality.

If we do not win Sunday there is only one takeaway this season we learned that Tua is an Elite QB.