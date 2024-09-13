 Everything wrong with the Dolphins starts here | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Everything wrong with the Dolphins starts here

IMG_6381.jpeg


Cue the Ross is a good owner! He opens his checkbook! He doesn’t meddle crowd!

Oh, but he does! Ross has turned the Dolphins into a circus since he came to town.

Flying around chasing Harbaugh all while Sparano was HC. Then his cringe round table conference of lies to tell us Tony was his guy the whole time and he was giving Tony a extension and more control. Only to fire Tony midseason.

Courting Jeff Fisher like a love sick middle school. Everyone remember the helicopter date nights on South Beach? Only to have Fisher leave stand him up.

Hiring Powerpoint Philbin who never called a play. EVER! To be HC. Then allowing a civil war to break out in the front office betweet Philbin, Ireland and Apante.

The whole Bullygate.

Bringing in Carl Peterson as advisor.

Bringing in Eric Mangini as advisor.

Bringing in Mike Tannebaum as advisor.

Hiring Adam Gase who was obviously on the spectrum.

Hiring Flores not understanding who Flores was and expecting him to be ok with tanking.

Continuing to extend Grier.

Hiring McD another boy winder thst didn’t call plays as OC.

The whole orange carpet, come watch celebrities walk into their suites garbage.

Look at the best teams in sports year in and year out. Winning starts with the owner. Ours is a buffoon!
 
See thread I started about selling stake in team
 
Absolutely agree.

He needs to fire both Grier and mcd the minute the season ends. But....he won't.
 
Ross has made his mistakes, especially early on.

Not going to defend that. I think his issue right now is loyalty to some staff members, and we need a fresh voice in the front office. Maybe it means clearing house with McDaniel too.
Just hope we are done with the former NY football guys.

But it could be worse, so while I'm not his biggest fan he could have a shittier owner, and Miami knows all about shitty owners and sports. (Marlins)
 
This loss rests on two people Mcd and TT (and I'm move forgiving of TT). NOTE: I went to bed with 2:00 left in 3Q.
First, a question. Go back a couple of years to every game watched. For more emphasis, think of the 4-8 worst teams watched - worst QBs and worst WRs. How many times have you seen as many dumpoffs as Miami has had in these two games? I can't think of any. This isn't 'Miami has TH/waddle and nothing.' As the talking heads said, TH had two defenders around him. Two high safeties defending the deep pass. And TT had time to go through progressions. And, based on watching the game and some replays, TT's 1st read was almost always TH or waddle. Yes, receivers should get open, but those play calls ignored what BUF was doing.
Mcd falls in love with plays. Exhibit A - Ingold up the middle. Yeah, they'll NEVER expect it the 15th time.
Still too many times the O gets to the LOS with 8-10 sec left.
Adjustments? I'm tempted to say 'never,' but there have been some . . . rarely.
Last series of 1H. AWFUL clock management.

Now for TT. I don't place blame on him for the 1st INT. The second one? Was that his fault or Chosen's. In either case, there was a defender over the top. I realize he was off-balance on the throw-away INT, but throw it as far as possible. Aim for the bleachers. He seemed 'off.' Did the BUF scheme confuse him? Just a 'bad' day? I get trying for a 1D. I get diving head first? But INTO a defender?
 
Where is everyone that torched me when I said this is how it would go months ago?!?!
keep that energy you had before.....
 
Who continues to hire these people, approve extensions and signing questionable FA? It all starts at the top.
 
As I've said many time, Grier does NOT rent a sound proof cabin high in the Himalayas with security to keep people out, and make decisions on his own. He have a voice, but no absolute control. You know that, so I'm guessing you're exaggerating. He doesn't even sign players without discussing the ramifications with the HC, nor does he draft/sign players with injury hx over the objections of HC/staff.
If you want to blame Grier AND mcd AND scouts AND staff, I can agree, but anyone thinking Grier, by himself, makes those decisions needs to rethink that perception.
 
