Everything wrong with the Dolphins starts here

flynryan15
Club Member
Cue the Ross is a good owner! He opens his checkbook! He doesn’t meddle crowd!
Oh, but he does! Ross has turned the Dolphins into a circus since he came to town.
Flying around chasing Harbaugh all while Sparano was HC. Then his cringe round table conference of lies to tell us Tony was his guy the whole time and he was giving Tony a extension and more control. Only to fire Tony midseason.
Courting Jeff Fisher like a love sick middle school. Everyone remember the helicopter date nights on South Beach? Only to have Fisher leave stand him up.
Hiring Powerpoint Philbin who never called a play. EVER! To be HC. Then allowing a civil war to break out in the front office betweet Philbin, Ireland and Apante.
The whole Bullygate.
Bringing in Carl Peterson as advisor.
Bringing in Eric Mangini as advisor.
Bringing in Mike Tannebaum as advisor.
Hiring Adam Gase who was obviously on the spectrum.
Hiring Flores not understanding who Flores was and expecting him to be ok with tanking.
Continuing to extend Grier.
Hiring McD another boy winder thst didn’t call plays as OC.
The whole orange carpet, come watch celebrities walk into their suites garbage.
Look at the best teams in sports year in and year out. Winning starts with the owner. Ours is a buffoon!