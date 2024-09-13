Everything wrong with the Dolphins starts here

This loss rests on two people Mcd and TT (and I'm move forgiving of TT). NOTE: I went to bed with 2:00 left in 3Q.

First, a question. Go back a couple of years to every game watched. For more emphasis, think of the 4-8 worst teams watched - worst QBs and worst WRs. How many times have you seen as many dumpoffs as Miami has had in these two games? I can't think of any. This isn't 'Miami has TH/waddle and nothing.' As the talking heads said, TH had two defenders around him. Two high safeties defending the deep pass. And TT had time to go through progressions. And, based on watching the game and some replays, TT's 1st read was almost always TH or waddle. Yes, receivers should get open, but those play calls ignored what BUF was doing.

Mcd falls in love with plays. Exhibit A - Ingold up the middle. Yeah, they'll NEVER expect it the 15th time.

Still too many times the O gets to the LOS with 8-10 sec left.

Adjustments? I'm tempted to say 'never,' but there have been some . . . rarely.

Last series of 1H. AWFUL clock management.



Now for TT. I don't place blame on him for the 1st INT. The second one? Was that his fault or Chosen's. In either case, there was a defender over the top. I realize he was off-balance on the throw-away INT, but throw it as far as possible. Aim for the bleachers. He seemed 'off.' Did the BUF scheme confuse him? Just a 'bad' day? I get trying for a 1D. I get diving head first? But INTO a defender?