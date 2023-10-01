EVicT Fangio!

I am being deliberately provocative with the title, and hopeful it will start to look better.



But, so far, the defense has looked bad and lost all year. Even in the Pats and Broncos games, people got carried away with the scoreboard, as opposed to what was happening on the field. The offense was playing defense for us, but the defense left to its own devices did not look right.



As long as Fangio isn’t mailing it in on his last dance and soaking up the Florida sun, it should get better.



I hope Fangio isn’t being overly stubborn, because he is old and set in his ways. Wants things done a certain way, but certain players are not system fits, and he is not adapting to their strengths and weaknesses.



I am disappointed with the game-planning, and the lack of in game adjustments. Just leave Kohou 1x1 with Diggs all day? It looked better with Boyer, which is a stunner. This is a division opponent that we know as well, and never have I seen this. Last few games we seemed to do a better job keeping Allen and the Bills offense in check.



Fangio is good enough to get it figured out if he is putting in the time, and he is willing to change. The players should also start getting it figured out better too, I hope.



Other notes:



-Chubb stinks. An absolute zero. He is invisible. Not a system issue, he is left to beat the opposing LT and never can do it. About the worst deal ever. Worse than Hugh Green, who had an excuse at least because he wrecked his knees. The only thing I saw Chubb do all day was to go low at Josh Allen’s legs after Van Ginkel had already wrapped him up. Van Ginkel at $1.5mm and no draft picks is giving us more than Chubb at $27mm per year for four years straight, which blows up our roster.



-We had 99 problems today, but Tua wasn’t one of them. Frankly, I was impressed with how he dealt with being under a lot of pressure for the first time. Including the first two drives when the scored. Then had to play from behind, had guys in his face all day, and made some nice plays, including some nifty pocket movement and scrambling.



-Eichenberg is a no good bum. How we got in a spot where he is the backup center, I have no idea.



-Armstead, is anyone surprised? Sadly playing half the time, he has been more productive than Chubb.



-Three of the big pickups so far where a fair bit of capital (draft and salary) has been deployed, Armstead, Ramsey and Chubb, no bueno! Back to my other point in the prior thread about singing all the bright and shiny objects, you have to be a lot more selective.



-Is Cam Smith another Iggy? Fangio won’t even let the guy sniff the field. Fangio being stubborn? Can’t figure out how to make it work with Cam Smith? Or Cam Smith just doesn’t get it? 2nd round pick, the guy was drafted to play.



-McDaniel, not his best day. Some of the play calling and decision making was questionable. But he is not in the top 10 on the list.