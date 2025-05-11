 Ewers Abilities (Agree?)... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ewers Abilities (Agree?)...

Do you agree with these points on Quinn Ewers abilities?

Excellent arm talent with the ability to make throws from multiple angles and off-platform, especially effective in the short and intermediate game.

Shows strong playmaking ability when throwing on the run and improvising outside the pocket.

Quick release and solid mechanics when kept clean, with good anticipation and timing on designed plays.

High football IQ; succeeded in a complex pro-style offense under Steve Sarkisian.

Can deliver accurate, catchable passes and hit receivers in stride for yards after the catch.

Functional mobility to extend plays and pick up yards when scrambling, though not a primary running threat.
In Ewers first 2 years I saw a guy, extremely relaxed and under control when dropping back to pass. He looked so comfortable going through his progressions, his calm and cool demeanor, was what stood out.

Don't know what caused his negative opinions, in his final year, inspite of putting up decent numbers. But the talent still, appears to be there. Maybe McDaniel can get him back to his earlier days.
 
Yes, he does, when healthy, the problem is something was wrong last year. Just watch this tape and mechanics, I think he was playing through something significant since Texas wanted to hand over to Manning and this was his last year at Texas period.
 
I agree that when he's healthy that's a good description. And he really knew how to win many of his big games. Was surprised he kept Manning on the bench.
 
In Ewers first 2 years I saw a guy, extremely relaxed and under control when dropping back to pass. He looked so comfortable going through his progressions, his calm and cool demeanor, was what stood out.

Don't know what caused his negative opinions, in his final year, inspite of putting up decent numbers. But the talent still, appears to be there. Maybe McDaniel can get him back to his earlier days.
Same here. My only real question is if he can hold up physically in the NFL game. The injuries are a concern, but for 7th round he can be a real steal.
 
In Ewers first 2 years I saw a guy, extremely relaxed and under control when dropping back to pass. He looked so comfortable going through his progressions, his calm and cool demeanor, was what stood out.

Don't know what caused his negative opinions, in his final year, inspite of putting up decent numbers. But the talent still, appears to be there. Maybe McDaniel can get him back to his earlier days.
FULL DISCLOSURE: I've watched less than 30min of him. I agree - he looked like a legitimate talent under control. I'm interested in his mental part. Reading Ds, quick analysis, assimilating the complexities of the NFL. Seems like a bright kid with a football mind so I mean nothing negative, but we'll see.
 
Quinn Ewers is a very polarizing prospect.

This is a kid that received a perfect 100 rating out of high school and was unanimously ranked as the nations top recruit.

One of only 4 or 5 players in the modern internet recruiting era to receive a perfect 100 rating. For full disclosure… the internet recruiting era began in 1999.

The other players off the top of my head to receive a perfect 100 rating were…

Vince Young
Adrian Peterson
Jadaveon Clowney
Trevor Lawrence
Quinn Ewers

Now for me myself… he never lived up to that billing. Those names I just listed speak for themselves specifically at the college level.

What strikes me about Ewers every time I’ve ever watched him play and believe me… I’ve seen him a ton… is that he always looks unsure of himself.

He looks like a kid that doesn’t truly love football. I don’t think he’s much of a vocal guy either.

Now he certainly has real talent. He can move and extend plays though he’s not a great runner by any stretch but has enough athleticism to pick up 1st downs.

He anticipates very well. I think this may be his biggest strength. He throws with well timed anticipation especially on verts and flys.

As the OP stated… he did play in a complex offense under Sark who’s a known QB developer so he’s a smart kid that understands what the offense is trying to do. He has decent enough size to get by and he’s thicker than what you’d think.

The negative for me has always been that’s he’s mistake prone especially when the game is on the line. That’s something he’s going to have to shake. He got away with those mistakes against the Baylors of the world… but against top flight competition he melted more than he succeeded.

I’m honestly not sure what to make of him. Again… he has real talent but I really question if he loves football. He’s got to find more confidence while on the field.

This is a good offensive fit for him bc he’s an anticipation passer. I think he could stick as a backup if given time but who knows… some guys turn out to be better pros than they were college players.

I hope he does enough to cause Miami to keep him around and give him a year or 2 to develop bc again… you just never know.

Would it surprise if 3 years from now he was Miami’s starting QB and playing well? Nope not at all. Would it surprise me if he was out of football altogether within the next 3 years? Nope not at all.

It’s all up to him.
 
Full of talent but might be missing one of the most important ones- Timing. He was always too late to process on the majority of his bad plays that I saw. Physical tools are definitely there!
 
In Ewers first 2 years I saw a guy, extremely relaxed and under control when dropping back to pass. He looked so comfortable going through his progressions, his calm and cool demeanor, was what stood out.

Don't know what caused his negative opinions, in his final year, inspite of putting up decent numbers. But the talent still, appears to be there. Maybe McDaniel can get him back to his earlier days.
If Steve Sarkisian can’t develop him, he’s cooked. McDaniel isn’t a qb whisperer. Aside from Tua all our QBs have looked significantly worse.

Mcdaniel has appeared to create a great scheme to Tua’s skill set which is a positive but I don’t his skill set has really improved much. His touch,timing,accuracy and quick release have been evident since college. He simply took those existing traits, recognized them and put them in system that was beneficial to him while also hiding the teams massive deficiencies such as good pass blocking. I’ve yet to see him tailor another system to less talented QBs. He pretty much either asks the backup to do the same thing as Tua which will never work as even most starters lack the traits our offense requires or he scales it so far back that a preseason offense looks advanced compared to what we were running frequently with Huntley.
 
My issues with Ewers is that he's already peaked. I feel like he's reached his potenial already. I didn't see big strides from year to year, and he's basically the same player he was 3 years ago. Hi mechanics, poise, awareness, etc...all the same. Its possible that an offensive system like Mike McDnaiel's could elevate his production, but you generally look for QB prospects to evelavte a system instead of the system elevating the QB. He also plays too much street ball for my liking - he'll need to be very discplined in our offense to be successful. Just my 2 cents.
 
My issues with Ewers is that he's already peaked. I feel like he's reached his potenial already. I didn't see big strides from year to year, and he's basically the same player he was 3 years ago. Hi mechanics, poise, awareness, etc...all the same. Its possible that an offensive system like Mike McDnaiel's could elevate his production, but you generally look for QB prospects to evelavte a system instead of the system elevating the QB. He also plays too much street ball for my liking - he'll need to be very discplined in our offense to be successful. Just my 2 cents.
He’s def not reached whatever potential he has, no 22 year old has done that especially in this game, once he starts to see pro def coordinators schemes the learning will commence

He’s got a lot of work to do physically as well
 
No. Dude is average at best. He was surrounded by elite talent in college so stats are inflated. He was a 7th Round pick for a reason. Wilson is better, which isn't saying much because Wilson sucks
 
No. Dude is average at best. He was surrounded by elite talent in college so stats are inflated. He was a 7th Round pick for a reason. Wilson is better, which isn't saying much because Wilson sucks
You could say that about almost every college QB that gets drafted.
 
Game 3, 4, or 5.......what is the over/under as to when FH will be calling for Ewers to start over Tua?

Nbc No GIF by Law & Order
 
As a Phin fan and Georgia Bulldogs fan, I watched Ewers twice last season. Not impressed. He folded under pressure in both games. UGA was the closest he got to playing an NFL/Pro-style team and he did not fare well. This is not how you want your QB to look on the sidelines:
GpkQ4UUXkAIm0YA.png
 
