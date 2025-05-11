Ewers Abilities (Agree?)...

Charlie Rivers said: Do you agree with these points on Quinn Ewers abilities?



Excellent arm talent with the ability to make throws from multiple angles and off-platform, especially effective in the short and intermediate game.



Shows strong playmaking ability when throwing on the run and improvising outside the pocket.



Quick release and solid mechanics when kept clean, with good anticipation and timing on designed plays.



High football IQ; succeeded in a complex pro-style offense under Steve Sarkisian.



Can deliver accurate, catchable passes and hit receivers in stride for yards after the catch.



Functional mobility to extend plays and pick up yards when scrambling, though not a primary running threat.

Quinn Ewers is a very polarizing prospect.This is a kid that received a perfect 100 rating out of high school and was unanimously ranked as the nations top recruit.One of only 4 or 5 players in the modern internet recruiting era to receive a perfect 100 rating. For full disclosure… the internet recruiting era began in 1999.The other players off the top of my head to receive a perfect 100 rating were…Vince YoungAdrian PetersonJadaveon ClowneyTrevor LawrenceQuinn EwersNow for me myself… he never lived up to that billing. Those names I just listed speak for themselves specifically at the college level.What strikes me about Ewers every time I’ve ever watched him play and believe me… I’ve seen him a ton… is that he always looks unsure of himself.He looks like a kid that doesn’t truly love football. I don’t think he’s much of a vocal guy either.Now he certainly has real talent. He can move and extend plays though he’s not a great runner by any stretch but has enough athleticism to pick up 1st downs.He anticipates very well. I think this may be his biggest strength. He throws with well timed anticipation especially on verts and flys.As the OP stated… he did play in a complex offense under Sark who’s a known QB developer so he’s a smart kid that understands what the offense is trying to do. He has decent enough size to get by and he’s thicker than what you’d think.The negative for me has always been that’s he’s mistake prone especially when the game is on the line. That’s something he’s going to have to shake. He got away with those mistakes against the Baylors of the world… but against top flight competition he melted more than he succeeded.I’m honestly not sure what to make of him. Again… he has real talent but I really question if he loves football. He’s got to find more confidence while on the field.This is a good offensive fit for him bc he’s an anticipation passer. I think he could stick as a backup if given time but who knows… some guys turn out to be better pros than they were college players.I hope he does enough to cause Miami to keep him around and give him a year or 2 to develop bc again… you just never know.Would it surprise if 3 years from now he was Miami’s starting QB and playing well? Nope not at all. Would it surprise me if he was out of football altogether within the next 3 years? Nope not at all.It’s all up to him.