Ewers and Gordon recent draft analysis by former scout Daniel Kelly-Wow

Quinn Ewers is a Mix Between Patrick Mahomes and Brett Favre

Heres his article on Ewers last May before this past season:May 15, 2024 | Daniel Kelly Reading Time: 3 minutesFORT WORTH, TX – NOVEMBER 11: Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during a game between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs college football game on November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)I realize that’s a loaded statement, but that’s what Longhorns’ quarterback (QB) Quinn Ewers’ game film has revealed to me.Ewers can move around in and out of structure and make instinctual throws from different arm angles in a way that resembles Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes.In addition, Ewers also has this ‘never-say-die’ gunslinger mentality that made Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre. Ewers’ decision to return to Texas in 2024 with QB Arch Manning standing in the shadows only further adds to his legend.The modern-day playing style of Mahomes mixed with the unorthodox yesteryear-throwing mechanics of Favre.While my final 2025 NFL Draft grade will be determined by Ewers’ 2024 game film ⎯I cannot deny what he has already shown.He has a sixth sense for quickly identifying the greatest area of weakness in the opponent’s pass coverage and exploiting it.He feels that vulnerability andEwers guns it into the tightest of throwing windows ⎯sometimes passing into crowded areas of two, sometimes even three defenders.He lets it fly without reservation.Sometimes this fearlessness leads to him making breathtaking throws, but it’s also what caused him to throw six interceptions and 30 pass breakups (PBUs) in 12 games that I charted (2.5 per game average).The Washington and Wyoming games were Ewers’ roughest-looking games.fought through these games by continuing to throw despite being knocked out of rhythm. His Sugar Bowl comeback hopes ended against the Huskies on the final play of the game on a deflected throw into the endzone and his team still handled the Cowboys 31-10.When he threw a bad pass that got defended, intercepted, or fell incomplete, he came right back and threw the ball again like it never happened.His footwork is the big thing holding him back on film.It causes downfield ball placement issues into the intermediate to deep route levels. The further the throw ⎯. Ewers completed 10/37 (27%) deep passes (20+ yards) that I charted.He’s best when he’s relaxed from a clean pocket and can step into his throws, driving the ball, equally utilizing his upper and lower body into his throwing motion. His accuracy suffers when he sometimes instead torques his upper body and tries to instinctually “steer” his throws not relying enough on his back foot to drive the ball.The footwork hiccups and trying to force throws under heavy pressureUnorthodox athletic prospect with NFL arm talent and a strong will to win. Good ball handling. Decisive movements and throwing decisions. Seeing the whole field better. Has some improv to his game. Inconsistent going through progressions. Inconsistent throwing with anticipation into the intermediate route level. Can look off and manipulate defenders with his eyes. Has the ability to change his mind and make split-second throwing decisions in other directions. Downfield minded. PBU level stayed consistent. Below average deep. Tendency to overthrow or passes sail high intermediate to deep. Tenses up under heavy pass-rush pressure which affects accuracy. Eats sacks (27). Competitive runner who picks up chunks of yardage out of necessity.1. How does his footwork look in the pocket?2. Consistently throwing with anticipation into the intermediate route level?3. PBU total?