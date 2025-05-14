 Ewers and Gordon recent draft analysis by former scout Daniel Kelly-Wow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ewers and Gordon recent draft analysis by former scout Daniel Kelly-Wow

Finsup1981

Finsup1981

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 5, 2006
Messages
1,772
Reaction score
2,798

Gunslinger Quinn Ewers Scores First Round Grade​

January 28, 2025 | Daniel Kelly | Articles

Quinn Ewers has cemented his spot. He earned it on game film. I had this Texas quarterback (QB) locked in as my pre-season QB2, and that is where he will remain on my 2025 NFL Draft Board.
Ewers is exciting ⎯and undoubtedly, he’ll keep fans on the edge of their seats. However, in the end, he’ll win them over.
All I could think of watching Ewers on film is “Colts.” He’s the perfect first-round pick between No. 12 and No. 20 in that 7-10 to 10-7 range. The Colts’ pick at No. 14. Ewers kind of reminds me of Broncos’ QB Bo Nix (who I had a first-round grade on coming out). Like Nix, Ewers fits the league’s timeline with the quick-hitting short-to-intermediate (0-19 yards) passing game. I’d give the edge to Nix, but Ewers is in the ballpark.

NFL playmaking traits​

Ewers just looked like an NFL quarterback on his Texas game film. It’s how he carries himself to his high-level mechanics and nifty ball handling. Watching him slide around in the pocket evading pass rushers while throwing the ball all over the field frustrating and wearing out defenses got my attention. Check this out ⎯eight different offensive skill players had 20+ catches for the Longhorns this season (which accounted for 92.6% of Ewers’ completions).
However, what really separates Ewers is the “sixth sense” he has identifying and exploiting the weakest spot in the opponent’s pass coverage. He’s not completely dependent on his footwork to make it happen either ⎯he’s an extremely instinctual thrower who often has a great feel for where his receivers are. Additionally, he has the second-fastest time to throw in this draft class at 2.59 seconds PFF. There is A LOT to be said for quarterbacks who can process quickly and get the ball out of their hand on time in the NFL.

Taking the bad with the good​

gettyimages-2193351622-612x612-1.jpg
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 10: Jack Sawyer #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes forces a fumble by Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Ewers has a little ‘hot and cold’ to him, and his accuracy is “decent.” His accuracy translates in the NFL to 10-7.
I charted his deep accuracy (+20 yards) in my notes, which came out to 36% (18/50).
WARNING ⚠️ He has momentary lapses of judgment. Expect some fumbles and some “What are you thinking throws.”
He also shows a tendency to drop his eyes at times and get swallowed by the pass rush.

Bold​

Ewers knows something the rest of us don’t.
Per 247Sports, Ewers turned down $8 million of NIL money to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.



#3 Quinn Ewers 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Daniel Kelly’s Final 2025 NFL Draft Grade: First-Round (I would select him)
Projected by 29.4% of the NFL Draft Community to be a first-round pick as of January 28, 2025 (nflmockdraftdatabase.com)
Quinn Ewers is a Mix Between Patrick Mahomes and Brett Favre(2023: 12 games evaluated)
2024 game film evaluated: Colorado State, Michigan, UTSA, Oklahoma, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Georgia, Clemson, ASU, and Ohio State (click to view games watched to form this evaluation)
2024 stats: 293/445 (65.8%), 3,472 yards, 31 TD, 12 INT., 31 sacks
Note: 27-8 starting record
Note: Texas had the sixth-highest-scoring offense in college football in 2024.

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report​

Aggressive competitor who leads with an unwavering temperament between the goal lines. Unorthodox. High football IQ. A knack for big plays. Ran a lot of misdirection. Releases from different arm angles and platforms. Extends plays. Full command of the field. Fast check-down recognition. Poised. Patient. Tough. Fearless. Flashes quick reflexes. Delivers an easy ball to catch. Good arm strength. Fits it into some tight windows. Prefers touch passes. Throws with average anticipation overall. Slight hitch (hesitation) tendency in his throwing motion. Inconsistent throwing base. He has amnesia with his mistakes. Average pass coverage reading ability. Ball security: 35 PBUs/14 games (2.5 average). Tends to put too much air under deep passes. Runs for a few yards here and there.

Final words​

There’s something about Ewers.

firstroundmock.com

You searched for Quinn ewers - First Round Mock

firstroundmock.com firstroundmock.com
 
Last edited:
And here’s this thoughts on Gordon…man imagine our luck if these guys pan out, stars in the 6th and 7th round of one draft. Might be the best last 2 rounds in NFL history

Ollie Gordon II: The Man Who Will Restore Running Backs​


Reading Time: 3 minutes

gettyimages-1452807620-612x612-1.jpeg


The previous draft marked a historic year for the running back position, signaling an era where no running backs were selected in the first round, with only one chosen in the second round. It underscores a stark truth: running backs are undervalued in today’s NFL.
The modern game revolves around two things:
1. Passing on offense
2. Stopping the pass on defense
So, when I began crafting this report, I didn’t expect to label a running back as franchise-changing. I was wrong. Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is a game-changer of the highest order.
His game film footage will reignite your passion for the game like nothing else.

Background​

Coming out of high school, Gordon was a three-star recruit from Texas who committed to Oklahoma State in 2021. Gordon’s talents were acknowledged as he clinched the title of ‘Fort Worth Male Athlete of the Year’ (2020) and earned the District 3-6A Co-Offensive MVP.
Gordon falls within the 89th percentile for height and the 43rd percentile for the RB position, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com.

#0 Ollie Gordon II 6-foot-1, 211 pounds
Rajvir Bal’s 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Early First-Round (I would select him)
Projected by 32.2% of the NFL Draft Community to be a first-round pick as of May 8, 2024 (nflmockdraftdatabase.com)
2023 game film reviewed: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Kansas State, and West Virginia (click to view games watched to form this evaluation)

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report​

The Good​

At Oklahoma State, as a freshman, he was mediocre, only producing 308 yards on the ground. However, he exploded in his sophomore seasonrunning for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. These numbers got him voted as the Big-12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Gordon POPS on film. His best traits become apparent as soon as he touches the ball. Upon taking the handoff, he springs into action and his relentless drive keeps him going even after contact, frequently resulting in him breaking tackles at the line of scrimmage. Defenders struggle to get a good grip on him due to his shiftinessand initial burst. Even if they manage to wrap him up, it’s tough to bring him down. Gordon is a physical football player (my favorite kind) and he’s an extreme pile pusher.
Gordon additionally brings the quality of being a natural pass catcher out of the backfield, demonstrating agility in open space (a quality not present in every RB). But wait, there’s more. My favorite ability in a back is not breaking tackles, catching the ball out of the backfield, or even juking defenders. It’s the ability to block. And boy, can Gordon block. He is more than willing to put a blitzing linebacker or defensive back into the ground. He is tough and he is powerful.

The Bad​

Gordon lacks the long-range speedan NFL team would like out of a franchise back.
Despite his physicality and burst compensating for this, this could still be viewed as a valid criticism against him. Additionally, his plays at Oklahoma State are often ‘boom-or-bust.’ In other words, last season, he lacked the consistencyin getting three-to-four yards per attempt. However, when considering his full body of work in 2023, he averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

Final Thoughts For Now​

I’m calling my shot: Gordon’s college game film warrants a pre-draft Hall-of-Fame grade. That’s based on his God-gifted natural ability and his incredible work ethic. Gordon is THAT good. If he makes the jump we so often see from sophomore-junior seasons, we are looking at a Heisman dark horse candidate.

firstroundmock.com

You searched for Quinn ewers - First Round Mock

firstroundmock.com firstroundmock.com
 
Last edited:
Heres his article on Ewers last May before this past season:

Quinn Ewers is a Mix Between Patrick Mahomes and Brett Favre​

May 15, 2024 | Daniel Kelly | Articles

Reading Time: 3 minutes
gettyimages-1779908934-612x612-1.jpeg
FORT WORTH, TX – NOVEMBER 11: Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during a game between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs college football game on November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I realize that’s a loaded statement, but that’s what Longhorns’ quarterback (QB) Quinn Ewers’ game film has revealed to me.
The fact this gunslinger is from Texas only thickens the plot.
Ewers can move around in and out of structure and make instinctual throws from different arm angles in a way that resembles Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes.
In addition, Ewers also has this ‘never-say-die’ gunslinger mentality that made Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre. Ewers’ decision to return to Texas in 2024 with QB Arch Manning standing in the shadows only further adds to his legend.
The modern-day playing style of Mahomes mixed with the unorthodox yesteryear-throwing mechanics of Favre. Interesting combination.
While my final 2025 NFL Draft grade will be determined by Ewers’ 2024 game film ⎯I cannot deny what he has already shown.
A skill set that translates to winning at the next level.

Finds the chink in the armor​

He has a sixth sense for quickly identifying the greatest area of weakness in the opponent’s pass coverage and exploiting it.
It’s his best characteristic.
He feels that vulnerability and he instinctually throws to that spot.

Fearless​

Ewers guns it into the tightest of throwing windows ⎯sometimes passing into crowded areas of two, sometimes even three defenders.
He lets it fly without reservation. In this way, he reminds me of Favre.
Sometimes this fearlessness leads to him making breathtaking throws, but it’s also what caused him to throw six interceptions and 30 pass breakups (PBUs) in 12 games that I charted (2.5 per game average).

Short-term memory​

The Washington and Wyoming games were Ewers’ roughest-looking games. However, he fought through these games by continuing to throw despite being knocked out of rhythm. His Sugar Bowl comeback hopes ended against the Huskies on the final play of the game on a deflected throw into the endzone and his team still handled the Cowboys 31-10.
When he threw a bad pass that got defended, intercepted, or fell incomplete, he came right back and threw the ball again like it never happened.



What does he need to improve?​

His footwork is the big thing holding him back on film.
It causes downfield ball placement issues into the intermediate to deep route levels. The further the throw ⎯the more footwork issues show up. Ewers completed 10/37 (27%) deep passes (20+ yards) that I charted.
He’s best when he’s relaxed from a clean pocket and can step into his throws, driving the ball, equally utilizing his upper and lower body into his throwing motion. His accuracy suffers when he sometimes instead torques his upper body and tries to instinctually “steer” his throws not relying enough on his back foot to drive the ball. This is especially true under pressure.
The footwork hiccups and trying to force throws under heavy pressure really remind me of Favre (336 interceptions over 20 years).

#3 Quinn Ewers 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
Daniel Kelly’s 2024 Summer Grade: First-Round (I would select him)
Projected by 74.2% of the NFL Draft Community to be a first-round pick as of May 15, 2024 (nflmockdraftdatabase.com)
There’s Something About Quinn Ewers (2022: 10 games evaluated)
Game film reviewed (2023): Alabama, Oklahoma, Rice, Washington, Houston, Baylor, TCU, Wyoming, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Kansas (click to view games watched to form this evaluation)

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report​

Unorthodox athletic prospect with NFL arm talent and a strong will to win. Good ball handling. Decisive movements and throwing decisions. Seeing the whole field better. Has some improv to his game. Inconsistent going through progressions. Inconsistent throwing with anticipation into the intermediate route level. Can look off and manipulate defenders with his eyes. Has the ability to change his mind and make split-second throwing decisions in other directions. Downfield minded. PBU level stayed consistent. Below average deep. Tendency to overthrow or passes sail high intermediate to deep. Tenses up under heavy pass-rush pressure which affects accuracy. Eats sacks (27). Competitive runner who picks up chunks of yardage out of necessity.

What to watch for during the 2024 college football season​

1. How does his footwork look in the pocket?
2. Consistently throwing with anticipation into the intermediate route level?
3. PBU total?



firstroundmock.com

Quinn Ewers is a Mix Between Patrick Mahomes and Brett Favre

Watch 11 games of Texas QB Quinn Ewers embedded into this article.
firstroundmock.com firstroundmock.com
 
Last edited:
Etuoo33 said:
IMO, both players could end up being absolute steals for this team. Both could bust also but there's an upside in talent to both.
Click to expand...
Probably the biggest upside of any 6th or 7th rounder that we've drafted in I cant even remember how long.

They both have genuine star potential if everything breaks right, cant say that about most of our of other 6th/7th rounders. We are due some luck in hitting a late round stud or two, lets hope it starts with these 2.
 
Both players were the victims of recency bias. In Ewers case, he played hurt all year long because he knew it was his last year at Texas, and with O, his line and QB were MUCH poorer than the previous year. You would think that NFL teams would be immune to a change in a player's circumstances, but in this, I think that most of the league acted like fans in a FFL.
 
I dont remember this many threads after we drafted a 7th round rookie. Certainly don't remember this many threads after we drafter Skylar Thompson and Brandon Doughty. Of course Ewers was a bigger name in college.

I still don't see why some hype him up so much. Heaven help us if Ewers plays well in training camp and in pre season, the Tua haters will be LOUD!
 
A1. said:
I love Ewers. But that Ollie Gordon write up is lofty. He’s a slow upright runner. Those fail more often than they pan out by a large margin
Click to expand...

I agree. the slow up right runners don't really pan out, up right runners also seem to get hurt more often too. Worth a flyer though in the 6th round.
 
Blake the great said:
I dont remember this many threads after we drafted a 7th round rookie. Certainly don't remember this many threads after we drafter Skylar Thompson and Brandon Doughty. Of course Ewers was a bigger name in college.

I still don't see why some hype him up so much. Heaven help us if Ewers plays well in training camp and in pre season, the Tua haters will be LOUD!
Click to expand...
Most 7th round rookies also werent scored a perfect 100 on their scouting report before college, most of them dont have the tools traits and experience this guy does, if he came out last year he was going top 10 imo. We might have just lucked out with recency bias as Fever mentioned.

Ewers ceiling is Tua with a stronger arm and more mobility...thats a pretty damn good QB in this league if he hits. McDaniel is a great coach for young QBs so i have hope.

At the bare minimum I think we found a backup QB on a cost controlled contract for 4 years, dont think we'll keep Wilson.
 
Blake the great said:
I dont remember this many threads after we drafted a 7th round rookie. Certainly don't remember this many threads after we drafter Skylar Thompson and Brandon Doughty. Of course Ewers was a bigger name in college.

I still don't see why some hype him up so much. Heaven help us if Ewers plays well in training camp and in pre season, the Tua haters will be LOUD!
Click to expand...
I'm guessing it's because just after last year, Tua's career going forward is now a major question mark with his concussion history. Knock on wood, but there's a very real chance that these backup QB's could be seeing some playing time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom