Ewers and Gordon recent draft analysis by former scout Daniel Kelly-Wow

Finsup1981
Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Gunslinger Quinn Ewers Scores First Round GradeJanuary 28, 2025 | Daniel Kelly | Articles
Quinn Ewers has cemented his spot. He earned it on game film. I had this Texas quarterback (QB) locked in as my pre-season QB2, and that is where he will remain on my 2025 NFL Draft Board.
Ewers is exciting ⎯and undoubtedly, he’ll keep fans on the edge of their seats. However, in the end, he’ll win them over.
All I could think of watching Ewers on film is “Colts.” He’s the perfect first-round pick between No. 12 and No. 20 in that 7-10 to 10-7 range. The Colts’ pick at No. 14. Ewers kind of reminds me of Broncos’ QB Bo Nix (who I had a first-round grade on coming out). Like Nix, Ewers fits the league’s timeline with the quick-hitting short-to-intermediate (0-19 yards) passing game. I’d give the edge to Nix, but Ewers is in the ballpark.
NFL playmaking traitsEwers just looked like an NFL quarterback on his Texas game film. It’s how he carries himself to his high-level mechanics and nifty ball handling. Watching him slide around in the pocket evading pass rushers while throwing the ball all over the field frustrating and wearing out defenses got my attention. Check this out ⎯eight different offensive skill players had 20+ catches for the Longhorns this season (which accounted for 92.6% of Ewers’ completions).
However, what really separates Ewers is the “sixth sense” he has identifying and exploiting the weakest spot in the opponent’s pass coverage. He’s not completely dependent on his footwork to make it happen either ⎯he’s an extremely instinctual thrower who often has a great feel for where his receivers are. Additionally, he has the second-fastest time to throw in this draft class at 2.59 seconds PFF. There is A LOT to be said for quarterbacks who can process quickly and get the ball out of their hand on time in the NFL.
Taking the bad with the good
Ewers has a little ‘hot and cold’ to him, and his accuracy is “decent.” His accuracy translates in the NFL to 10-7.
I charted his deep accuracy (+20 yards) in my notes, which came out to 36% (18/50).
WARNING He has momentary lapses of judgment. Expect some fumbles and some “What are you thinking throws.”
He also shows a tendency to drop his eyes at times and get swallowed by the pass rush.
BoldEwers knows something the rest of us don’t.
Per 247Sports, Ewers turned down $8 million of NIL money to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
#3 Quinn Ewers 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Daniel Kelly’s Final 2025 NFL Draft Grade: First-Round (I would select him)
Projected by 29.4% of the NFL Draft Community to be a first-round pick as of January 28, 2025 (nflmockdraftdatabase.com)
Quinn Ewers is a Mix Between Patrick Mahomes and Brett Favre(2023: 12 games evaluated)
2024 game film evaluated: Colorado State, Michigan, UTSA, Oklahoma, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Georgia, Clemson, ASU, and Ohio State (click to view games watched to form this evaluation)
2024 stats: 293/445 (65.8%), 3,472 yards, 31 TD, 12 INT., 31 sacks
Note: 27-8 starting record
Note: Texas had the sixth-highest-scoring offense in college football in 2024.
2025 NFL Draft Scouting ReportAggressive competitor who leads with an unwavering temperament between the goal lines. Unorthodox. High football IQ. A knack for big plays. Ran a lot of misdirection. Releases from different arm angles and platforms. Extends plays. Full command of the field. Fast check-down recognition. Poised. Patient. Tough. Fearless. Flashes quick reflexes. Delivers an easy ball to catch. Good arm strength. Fits it into some tight windows. Prefers touch passes. Throws with average anticipation overall. Slight hitch (hesitation) tendency in his throwing motion. Inconsistent throwing base. He has amnesia with his mistakes. Average pass coverage reading ability. Ball security: 35 PBUs/14 games (2.5 average). Tends to put too much air under deep passes. Runs for a few yards here and there.
Final wordsThere’s something about Ewers.
Last edited: