Ewers finds some mo' money

The NIL reality doesn't end when a college player comes to the NFL.

Plenty of pro players make extra money through endorsement deals. And Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers has gotten undoubtedly the biggest payday for any seventh-round draft pick in his first season.

Ewers announced on Friday that he signed an exclusive autograph trading-card deal with Panini. Per a source with knowledge of the arrangement, it's a $3 million deal.

Which is not too shabby, given that his slotted four-year contract with the Dolphins as the 231st overall pick pays out a total of $4.3 million over four years.

Ewers took plenty of criticism for leaving at least $4 million on the table by entering the draft in lieu of transferring to the University of Miami. He's currently 75 percent of the way there, in non-football earnings at the next level.
 
Interesting that he didn't go back to school, especially coming off a year where he battled injuries.

But he obviously felt ready for the next step.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Interesting that he didn't go back to school, especially coming off a year where he battled injuries.

But he obviously felt ready for the next step.
IMO it’s the Arch Manning show at Texas now. Ewers would have needed to enter the transfer portal. Based on the reasons he stated that made him transfer to Texas (where he was originally committed), he doesn’t strike me as a guy who wanted to go elsewhere. The NFL makes sense for him and I think Miami is a great fit for his skills.
 
Anybody find it odd he's out here announcing his endorsement deal? I just don't recall that being a regular thing for players, particularly not the specific amounts. It's not a huge issue, not judging him, these guys gotta get their money while they can
 
I miss the pre-NIL days. You know, the good old times when college player received “$upport” in Manila envelopes, free cars, houses, “personal tutors” from concerned wealthy alumni.

That’s the way it should be done! 😂
 
Exactly, sometimes a player is just finished with playing in College, and just wants to start his Pro career.

He is also obviously very confident his abilities will eventually get him a big payday to make up for the money he left on the table in college....If he did not get drafted early, or at all.
 
Im happy to hear this, he left way too much money on the table to be a 7th round pick. Hate to see anyone lose that amount of money.
 
this is good for him and the team. He's not going to worry about not making enough money and can just concentrate on football
 
