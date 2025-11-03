 Ewers is selling merch | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ewers is selling merch

sports.yahoo.com

Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers Announces Move Away from Football on Sunday

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers revealed some news away from football ahead of Week 10.
sports.yahoo.com

Ewers made the announcement on his Instagram page.

"The wait is over. Shop the official Quinn Ewers collection now quinnewersofficial.com. Rep the brand, rep the journey, and go get your merch using the link in my bio! #FinsUp."

Honestly his logo looks Temu Air Jordan.

1762185294340.png
 
Does he have anything for sale that has a silhouette with an Arch Manning footprint on his back? Get me some prices, kid!
 
