Ewers Respect

If Texas would have brought back Ewers for another year he would have started over Arch Manning. And Texas probably would have been a better team. If you look at Manning's this year compared to Ewers's last year Ewers is the better QB. But Texas wanted to get the Manning era start so the had to show Ewers the door. But instead of playing another college year with another team he chose to enter the NFL draft because he wanted his college legacy to be with Texas. And I would put my money on this Ewers is gonna be a better NFL QB then Arch Manning . Manning couldn't even beat him out in college.
Ewers: Chose NFL over portal to cement UT ties
Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers said he chose the NFL over lucrative offers for a final college season in order to preserve his relationships at Texas.
www.espn.com