Ewers...Your Take!

Ewers plays with much confidence; fearlessness after ever snap. He puts a lot zip on the ball too. He is showing leadership abilities where it counts--on the field.

I feel that he will be a better than average QB after he gains more experience on the pro level.

How do you see him in his first ever NFL start against Tampa?

Curious 🤨


He has already developed more in 2 games than Tua in 5 years. He is up on the sideline engaged pumping team up. Not sitting on bench smiling after throwing picks. He is not a one read, throw to a spot, weak armed, fat, low football IQ, un athletic, fat, build like a Happy Meal Character, slow, fat, $210,000,000 clipboard holder.
 
Did someone else start last week? Or are we just pointing out this is his first start against Tampa Bay? If so, will we redo this thread every week until Ewers has started against every team in the league? Just wondering.
 
This game...
 
its too bad we didnt get rid of grier in the off season and start Ewers to begin the season. Ahh well it is what it is. Hopefully we have a good off season getting the team ready.
 
Because he is significantly better than a 7th round pick.

He’s really talented and was developed at two of the better schools in college football.

People should embrace him as the QB and focus on building other areas of the roster
 
