Ewers...Your Take!

Ewers plays with much confidence; fearlessness after ever snap. He puts a lot zip on the ball too. He is showing leadership abilities where it counts--on the field.
I feel that he will be a better than average QB after he gains more experience on the pro level.
How do you see him in his first ever NFL start against Tampa?
