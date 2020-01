OmegaPhinsFan said: Miami has not done a good enough job drafting and when they do draft well, they lose them because they are too expensive or they get traded and play well elsewhere. It's part of the reason we have sucked for so long Click to expand...

We also are flat out horrible at realizing the potential talent we possess on this team and not even just tannehill.. Most recent what comes to mind was the BS Release of Jordan Phillips for nothing only to be scooped up by the billsPhillips as everyone can see is a strong DT that does his Job well and frankly when i saw RB's get tackled for a Loss it was usually Phillips.. The guy is the prototypical Mauler you want to head up a solid 4-3 defense.. He is the type of space eating DT i want to occupy a guard and a center.. I like Wilkins but Phillips should be the one lined up next to him not Gaudchaux