 Ex-NFL executives bash Dolphins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ex-NFL executives bash Dolphins.

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
Last edited:
Sherif

Sherif

I can't argue with anything in that article except for complete disrespect of Tua. Herbert certainly is proving to have been the best pick so far but Herbert has had a good OC, and Tua has not. Excuses aside, Grier needs to be fired if the team reaches 9 losses or is sub .500 this year. The new GM can keep or Flo or pick his own coaches.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Sherif said:
I can't argue with anything in that article except for complete disrespect of Tua. Herbert certainly is proving to have been the best pick so far but Herbert has had a good OC, and Tua has not. Excuses aside, Grier needs to be fired if the team reaches 9 losses or is sub .500 this year. The new GM can keep or Flo or pick his own coaches.
Yeah…completely clean house…don’t repeat the mistakes of the past!

Flores has proven he is lost!
 
