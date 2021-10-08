Dolph N.Fan
Ex-NFL executives bash Dolphins. And ESPN commentator raises eyebrows with COVID comments
The Dolphins’ poor start and dubious personnel moves are drawing sharp criticism from national TV analysts and veteran NFL evaluators.
www.yahoo.com
Probably because even those outside the organization had higher expectations than this piss poor start miami has given us.
Everyone is trying to figure out how Grier keeps his job lol
