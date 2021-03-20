Exactly 1 Year Ago

TrinidadDolfan
1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 2,153
- Reaction score
- 2,486
- Location
- Trinidad
Funny if we rewind to exactly one year ago.
At that time WR was our strongest position going into the draft.
The light year change is really a testament to the great work done at GM level. Give the man his jacket, he deserves it.
The broken windows in the house have been fixed. Time for the coat of shiny new paint
At that time WR was our strongest position going into the draft.
The light year change is really a testament to the great work done at GM level. Give the man his jacket, he deserves it.
The broken windows in the house have been fixed. Time for the coat of shiny new paint
Last edited: