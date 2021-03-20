 Exactly 1 Year Ago | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Exactly 1 Year Ago

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,153
Reaction score
2,486
Location
Trinidad
Funny if we rewind to exactly one year ago.

At that time WR was our strongest position going into the draft.

The light year change is really a testament to the great work done at GM level. Give the man his jacket, he deserves it.

The broken windows in the house have been fixed. Time for the coat of shiny new paint
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom