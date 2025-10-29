 Examining the Wild ESPN Tua Suggestion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Examining the Wild ESPN Tua Suggestion

In a comprehensive trade deadline overview piece, ESPN has different writers offered up suggestions for a player each team might target, and Walder's choice for the Las Vegas Raiders was, yes, Tua Tagovailoa.

"Hear me out," Walder wrote. "This is the Brock Osweiler trade on steroids. The Raiders currently have $103 million and $174 million in 2026 and 2027 cap space, respectively. What I would propose here is the Dolphins send a 2026 second-round pick and 2027 second-round pick along with Tagovailoa in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.


Examining the Wild ESPN Tua Suggestion

We're now less than a week away from the NFL Trade Deadline, and the rumors, hypothetical deals and even suggestions are still flying all over the place. And ES
Does doing this make us Super Bowl contenders in 2026?

That answer is NO. So there is no point is giving up draft capital for cap space and spend that on high price free agents.

You build through the draft, end of story.
 
Yeah tbe 2nd round picks are the only thing that would keep me from pulling tbe trigger.

Thanks so much Chris Grier 🤬
 
I'd do it for one second but not 2. Tua is worth negative one 2nd round pick, not negative 2. Drawing the line in the sand there :lol:
 
My guess is that if the Dolphins offered up all of their draft picks, that is rounds 1 thru 7, no team would be willing to inherit Tua's contract.
 
Give two very high 2nd rounders away so you have more cap room for seasons you're not going to be competitive in?

Who is this ******* moron?
 
Here’s hoping Tua stays healthy to end the year and the Saints take him off our hands this offseason.
 
