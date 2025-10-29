TheMageGandalf
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2004
- Messages
- 9,549
- Reaction score
- 17,952
- Location
- FLORIDA
In a comprehensive trade deadline overview piece, ESPN has different writers offered up suggestions for a player each team might target, and Walder's choice for the Las Vegas Raiders was, yes, Tua Tagovailoa.
"Hear me out," Walder wrote. "This is the Brock Osweiler trade on steroids. The Raiders currently have $103 million and $174 million in 2026 and 2027 cap space, respectively. What I would propose here is the Dolphins send a 2026 second-round pick and 2027 second-round pick along with Tagovailoa in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.
"Hear me out," Walder wrote. "This is the Brock Osweiler trade on steroids. The Raiders currently have $103 million and $174 million in 2026 and 2027 cap space, respectively. What I would propose here is the Dolphins send a 2026 second-round pick and 2027 second-round pick along with Tagovailoa in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.
Examining the Wild ESPN Tua Suggestion
We're now less than a week away from the NFL Trade Deadline, and the rumors, hypothetical deals and even suggestions are still flying all over the place. And ES
www.si.com