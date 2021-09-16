Excellent Critique of What Happened Sunday and Reactions to It

ATL_PHIN_FAN said:

We are still operating by variables in which is too early to even predict the rest of the season. I understand the whole argument about the Patriots looking cleaner from an execution standpoint. Their defense allowed less than 21 points in a competitive game, but their offense just fell flat in their visits to the red zone. They were able to convert on third downs, but were not able to convert the positive yardage into scores. In a way, their time of possession was greater than hours, how can that make sense? Well, the Patriots may be having that problem all season long under Mac Jones for all we know. As far as the Dolphins there were things that left us an impression. One Tua looked very comfortable, but in the same token our line's ability to gel led to our play calling being extremely conservative. All the Patriots had to do is stay in within their cover 2 to contain us, and force us to run the ball. With that said my key point for the next game are pretty obvious:1. Our offensive line needs to play better.2. Our play calling needs to take more risks when appropriate. The first half went great but as the game went on towards the end of the game we weren't always executing.3. With fuller our offense will be better, but I also want to see Gesicki stretch the field vertically. Drawing better plays for him to his physical abilities would help.