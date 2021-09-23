Excellent Objective Article on Tua

You really felt that was a good article? It was more "I've got to write something, because I'm a writer and need to get paid" than anything of value.The most laughable line in there was, to paraphrase "Rodgers / Mahomes have gotten hurt, but they are so good, so it's ok" but because "Tua is a rookie, it's not acceptable". If you feel that's what counts as insight, good for you. To me, it's a guy clicking keys to make his "I want to stay employed" quota.QB's bang their throwing hand on helmets all the time. It happens when the QB *stands in to make the play and takes the hit on purpose* so I guess we could have our injury prone QB simply start throwing more balls away and take more sacks to make the 'injury prone' crowd more happy?As for last weeks injury, who wouldn't have gotten hurt? Seriously? We've seen lots of players, from every position, get slammed by a guy with a 10 yard running start into a blindsided player and most of the players on the receiving side seem to go down and stay down.That article is asking wrong questions, which is: how much was Tua responsible for calling last second protections and did he or did the call go unexecuted? Another question is: how could our OL be this freaken bad? At least at the moment, it's an epic failure. Why has it proven so damned hard for Miami to develop a line?