Excited for Thanksgiving night

GBpackers10
Active Roster
Looking forward to a great game win or lose against you guys. It seems like we play you guys on every holiday. Last time it was Christmas and the time before that it was Veterans Day. You guys always played us tough in the Rodgers era. We did beat you guys 31-12 in 2018 but that was 14-12 at halftime. You guys did beat us in Lambeau 23-20 in 2010. We had a game winning drive in 2014 to win. You guys also had a huge comeback to beat us in 2000 28-20 after we led 17-0. I hope you guys have a great season! This game could go either way Thanksgiving!