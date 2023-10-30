 Excited to watch this defense vs the Chiefs - how would you defend the Chiefs offense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Excited to watch this defense vs the Chiefs - how would you defend the Chiefs offense?

Fangio has taken a ton of heat so far this year as the defense has greatly underperformed while trying to learn the new scheme. It seems they are getting better and better every single week and are finally getting healthy on top of that. I am super excited to see how this defense holds up against KC in the 1st game they will be fully healthy.

Season Stats:
329.4 YPG - 16th
221.5 PYPG - 15th
107.9 RYPG - 17th
25.5 PPG - 25th (offense's turnovers have skewed this number imo)

My question is this. You are Vic Fangio and you finally have your full defensive arsenal. How do you attack KC's offense? Imo our focus should be on taking Kelce out of the game and getting pressure on Mahomes with 4 man rushes but how do you go about taking out Kelce. Do you have Ramsey shadow him all game or do you keep Ramsey/Howard on the outside and hope our safeties and LB's hold up in coverage? Curious to see what everyone thinks.
 
I would defend it poorly. My lower back doesn't allow for the fluidity to change directions I had in my younger days and I haven't run full speed since the hip surgeries so I don't know if I still got it.

When I got the call from the Dolphins to see if I was available to take some snaps while Howard was out, them having heard of my ability to provide a good analysis of the game while eating chips (And dip!) with a cat in my lap, I was overjoyed, but then I had to be realistic and admit that while the heart wants it, the body just can't provide it any more.
 
It's way too small of a sample size, but it's possible this is what Fangio intended with Ramsey and hopefully a returning X.
Ramsey shut down one half of the field yesterday.
If he can pinch offenses with Ramsey and X on the boundaries that may be the intent of the defense.
 
First and foremost you shut Kelce down. Everything runs through him.

I have Kelce in Fantasy Football but have no problem with him gaining ZERO points this weekend.

Now the real problem. Do we just stay up all night so we can have a drink during the game and not feel like alcoholics?
 
30 years ago I probably would have done just that, now there is too much day drinking to stay awake that long
 
Whatever Denver did, I'm going to watch that game sometime this week
 
You make the Tackles

I'd like to see more actual "Tackling" and bringing down the guy when the tackle is there to be made. Less wiffs.
See guys there in good positions and just blowing the tackle. When we are "on" we're hard to go against.
Or is it asking for to much or irrelevant ?
Tackle football Not flag.....
Not criticism, but rather an area of concern we will need to secure to be actual contenders for the big ones. JMO observation
 
Double Kelce all day and make Mahomes rely on his poor-to-mediocre WRs. If we don’t do this, it will be enraging.

If you saw the first half of the Chargers-Chiefs game, they played soft zone around Kelce and he destroyed them. They switched it up in the second half (finally) and the game changed. Too bad Herbert couldn’t take advantage.
 
Let mahomes sit next to the offense on a 13 hour plane ride and spread his flu. That's the first step.

Step 2, make sure Taylor Swift isn't at the game.

Step 3, put Ramsey or X on Kelce then rush Mahomes like maniacs.
 
Your post inspired me to look a little further and to see how we have improved as the year has progressed. Using data from pro-football-reference I did a quick snapshot of our season so far of the basic statistics. Since McDaniel and the team looked at things by the quarter, I did, too. If I did my math correctly, it looks to me like our defense has made great strides from qtr 1. Our guys on defense are beginning to feel more comfortable with the system and are adjusting. On offense, we are down, too, but I can't complain. We are still potent and averaging over 30 points a game, LOL! Obviously, or running game has taken a hit, but I see that getting better after the bye when Achane comes back.

1st Half.PNG

https://www.pro-football-reference.com/teams/mia/2023.htm#all_team_stats
 
Watched a lot of it. Have Kelce in fantasy. Especially the 2nd half Denver said anyone but Kelce, they pretty much had bracket coverage on him. Now KC was down and Denver was getting pressure from the front 4 a lot as well. So I always hate the well do what this team did to stop someone. Because in football if you get constant pressure while rushing 4, well pretty much all D/coverage looks good. Just a lot easier said then done.
 
