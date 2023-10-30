Excited to watch this defense vs the Chiefs - how would you defend the Chiefs offense?

Fangio has taken a ton of heat so far this year as the defense has greatly underperformed while trying to learn the new scheme. It seems they are getting better and better every single week and are finally getting healthy on top of that. I am super excited to see how this defense holds up against KC in the 1st game they will be fully healthy.



Season Stats:

329.4 YPG - 16th

221.5 PYPG - 15th

107.9 RYPG - 17th

25.5 PPG - 25th (offense's turnovers have skewed this number imo)



My question is this. You are Vic Fangio and you finally have your full defensive arsenal. How do you attack KC's offense? Imo our focus should be on taking Kelce out of the game and getting pressure on Mahomes with 4 man rushes but how do you go about taking out Kelce. Do you have Ramsey shadow him all game or do you keep Ramsey/Howard on the outside and hope our safeties and LB's hold up in coverage? Curious to see what everyone thinks.