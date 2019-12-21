Exciting time for me

Jeremy0020

Jeremy0020

Rookie
Joined
Apr 24, 2018
Messages
81
Reaction score
103
Age
39
Location
Oregon
As mostly a baseball fan, this is the most exciting time of the year for me for a bad/rebuilding team. Shutdown the essential younger vets (please rest more), throw young blood onto the field and see what they got! Let the Beard (who really deserves so much more love than he will ever receive from most fans) show the offensive players the way. Who is the defensive leader? Maybe I am a bad fan, but it seems this team needs one badly!?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom