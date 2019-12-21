Exciting time for me

As mostly a baseball fan, this is the most exciting time of the year for me for a bad/rebuilding team. Shutdown the essential younger vets (please rest more), throw young blood onto the field and see what they got! Let the Beard (who really deserves so much more love than he will ever receive from most fans) show the offensive players the way. Who is the defensive leader? Maybe I am a bad fan, but it seems this team needs one badly!?