Exiting the stadium after the game?

Against NE, exiting the stadium on 199st was only westbound and the Turnpike was only northbound. Was that due to the car fire or is it like that every game? How do you get on Turnpike south to the Golden Glades or eastbound to I-95. Do I need to go west to 27th Ave and then south? Is westbound traffic allowed to turn south on 27th Ave exiting the game? How do people that live southeast of the stadium leave?