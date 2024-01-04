Expect OC Frank Smith to a popular HC candidate this offseason

Golphindolphin
"The union commissioned a research firm to survey players this season and got responses from 864 offensive players rating their offensive coordinator, 774 defensive players rating their defensive coordinator and 1,025 special teams players rating their special teams coordinator.
Smith, who is in his second season in Miami, came out on top among the offensive coordinators. He was followed by Carolina’s Thomas Brown, Dallas’s Brian Schottenheimer, Cincinnati’s Brian Callahan and the Chargers’ Kellen Moore."
I would imagine he'll be on every owner's dance card who has a HC vacancy, Bevell would probably be next up at OC for us (I do think Welker has a future as OC though)
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...john-fassel-are-players-favorite-coordinators
