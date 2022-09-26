 Expect Tyreek to go off Thursday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Expect Tyreek to go off Thursday

13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
32,423
Reaction score
107,720
Location
Institutionalized in PA
With a modest game against the Bills (by his standards) and the fact he hasn't forgotten last year's lack of respect shown on social media by Eli Apple, I think Tyreek goes off on National television Thursday night with a huge game. He already stated in a post-game interview he "owes" him. He's motivated, feed him the ball...

www.si.com

Tyreek Hill Warns Eli Apple Ahead of Bengals-Dolphins Game - Sports Illustrated

The two exchange words over Twitter after the AFC championship game in January, and Hill hasn’t forgotten.
www.si.com www.si.com
 
GatorFin73

GatorFin73

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 20, 2021
Messages
431
Reaction score
743
Age
48
Location
Boca Raton
Likely not if Tua can’t play. McDaniel worries he may not be able to play due to back and ankle issues. Heal fast Tua, we need you!
 
srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
842
Reaction score
1,448
Agreed! Hill wants to humiliate Apple. He's going to be playing with a vendetta and we need to get him the ball. A lot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom