Expect Tyreek to go off Thursday

13marino13
Mar 5, 2004
- 32,423
- 107,720
- Institutionalized in PA
With a modest game against the Bills (by his standards) and the fact he hasn't forgotten last year's lack of respect shown on social media by Eli Apple, I think Tyreek goes off on National television Thursday night with a huge game. He already stated in a post-game interview he "owes" him. He's motivated, feed him the ball...
Tyreek Hill Warns Eli Apple Ahead of Bengals-Dolphins Game - Sports Illustrated
The two exchange words over Twitter after the AFC championship game in January, and Hill hasn’t forgotten.
