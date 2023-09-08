 Expectations For Tua This Year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Expectations For Tua This Year

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
403
Reaction score
800
Age
47
Location
san diego
I am curious what other think. These are my expectations, and then my concerns:

-Team wins at least 11 games. That means 11-6 these days. End of day, the team's record is most important
-2 playoff wins. Have to be able to do it in the post-season too
-Top 10 QB rating. Not a high bar to clear given the talent and scheme around him. Tua was #1 in the NFL last year, this allows for some regression
-Does NOT get hurt
-A few games where he brings the team back late and/or you leave the game feeling he won it for you

My concern is Tua makes it through the year unhurt, but looks kind of meh given what is around him, which should make it easy. Not going to use the OL as an excuse either. A franchise QB can elevate above those issues - Burrow did for example. It seemed like toward the end of last year, some teams figured him and the Dolphins scheme out (49ers, Chargers). Then first pre-season game, first pass, INT. Other teams are on to the fact that Tua will look one way, and throw it the other way, and now they are staying put and not falling for it, and clogging the part of the field where Tua was succesful. That is my concern. Before people go nuts, I am just saying that is my concern. Not claiming this will happen. My expectation is that he will still be a top 10 QB.
 
phinsforlife said:
I am curious what other think. These are my expectations, and then my concerns:

-Team wins at least 11 games. That means 11-6 these days. End of day, the team's record is most important
-2 playoff wins. Have to be able to do it in the post-season too
-Top 10 QB rating. Not a high bar to clear given the talent and scheme around him. Tua was #1 in the NFL last year, this allows for some regression
-Does NOT get hurt
-A few games where he brings the team back late and/or you leave the game feeling he won it for you

My concern is Tua makes it through the year unhurt, but looks kind of meh given what is around him, which should make it easy. Not going to use the OL as an excuse either. A franchise QB can elevate above those issues - Burrow did for example. It seemed like toward the end of last year, some teams figured him and the Dolphins scheme out (49ers, Chargers). Then first pre-season game, first pass, INT. Other teams are on to the fact that Tua will look one way, and throw it the other way, and now they are staying put and not falling for it, and clogging the part of the field where Tua was succesful. That is my concern. Before people go nuts, I am just saying that is my concern. Not claiming this will happen. My expectation is that he will still be a top 10 QB.
Click to expand...
Just stay healthy
 
phinsforlife said:
I am curious what other think. These are my expectations, and then my concerns:

-Team wins at least 11 games. That means 11-6 these days. End of day, the team's record is most important
-2 playoff wins. Have to be able to do it in the post-season too
-Top 10 QB rating. Not a high bar to clear given the talent and scheme around him. Tua was #1 in the NFL last year, this allows for some regression
-Does NOT get hurt
-A few games where he brings the team back late and/or you leave the game feeling he won it for you

My concern is Tua makes it through the year unhurt, but looks kind of meh given what is around him, which should make it easy. Not going to use the OL as an excuse either. A franchise QB can elevate above those issues - Burrow did for example. It seemed like toward the end of last year, some teams figured him and the Dolphins scheme out (49ers, Chargers). Then first pre-season game, first pass, INT. Other teams are on to the fact that Tua will look one way, and throw it the other way, and now they are staying put and not falling for it, and clogging the part of the field where Tua was succesful. That is my concern. Before people go nuts, I am just saying that is my concern. Not claiming this will happen. My expectation is that he will still be a top 10 QB.
Click to expand...
I find it a little funny people say teams figured out Tua. 2 years ago the same people said everyone else "knows Tua is only good at "short passes or RPO". Now the narrative is he is only successful to the middle. The real truth is Tua is just flat out good to almost everywhere on the field.

The bigger thing that was figured out last year in those two games especially the LA game was playcalling. McDaniel needs to adjust some and attack more areas of the field. He was in love with route trees in the 10-19 yard range. Need to attack the flats and use a RB a little more out of the backfield. Also wouldn't mind a little bit more RPO plays were Tua is also elite at. Waddle/Hill are a threat to house it from anywhere, need to just get some easy passes into their hands.
 
Tua will break the bank if, and here's the big if, he can play the entire year. If he misses significant time I think we move on. His contract will rival JBurrow if we get into the playoffs.
 
artdnj said:
Tua will break the bank if, and here's the big if, he can play the entire year. If he misses significant time I think we move on. His contract will rival JBurrow if we get into the playoffs.
Click to expand...

Just going off his current negotiations, i don't think Grier has any intent on paying Tua more than the contracts signed by Hurts, Jackson, and Burrow this off-season.

He will franchise him, if he can, before giving him that type of extension.
 
I also don’t see Tua going for that type of contract. I see him taking less to keep the team together or bringing in more people. If I were him I’d take less with the clause they upgrade the line every year if they have to
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom