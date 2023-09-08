Expectations For Tua This Year

I am curious what other think. These are my expectations, and then my concerns:



-Team wins at least 11 games. That means 11-6 these days. End of day, the team's record is most important

-2 playoff wins. Have to be able to do it in the post-season too

-Top 10 QB rating. Not a high bar to clear given the talent and scheme around him. Tua was #1 in the NFL last year, this allows for some regression

-Does NOT get hurt

-A few games where he brings the team back late and/or you leave the game feeling he won it for you



My concern is Tua makes it through the year unhurt, but looks kind of meh given what is around him, which should make it easy. Not going to use the OL as an excuse either. A franchise QB can elevate above those issues - Burrow did for example. It seemed like toward the end of last year, some teams figured him and the Dolphins scheme out (49ers, Chargers). Then first pre-season game, first pass, INT. Other teams are on to the fact that Tua will look one way, and throw it the other way, and now they are staying put and not falling for it, and clogging the part of the field where Tua was succesful. That is my concern. Before people go nuts, I am just saying that is my concern. Not claiming this will happen. My expectation is that he will still be a top 10 QB.