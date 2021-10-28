 Expectations heading into the Bills game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Expectations heading into the Bills game

Expectations for the Bills game

claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,850
Reaction score
1,437
It's been a tumultuous week with all the Watson discussion, management disarray and all our roster injuries/deficiencies.

Now we have the Bills. With all our concerns and the beatdown we received in week 2 what are the realistic expectations from this game?

I've not made a poll before, so please modify answers. Just wanting to see what our fanbase expects.
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
3,488
Reaction score
1,835
This team needs an infusion of talent. They need to play a perfect game in order to win and they just aren't good enough to do that. Coaching and GM aren't good enough.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
2,267
Reaction score
2,295
I would like to see continued growth from Tua. Included with that is he stay healthy. I would like us to be competitive, but based on what we have seen from our defense this year, I wouldn't hang my hat on that. The game is not on in Central Florida, so I will be hitting the sports bar to watch them. I have set my bar real low, so I don't hurt anymore. I am going make a point to enjoy my afternoon regardless.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,850
Reaction score
1,437
I don't expect a win or even a close game.

I would like to see if our O-line has really improved (a little) or was it competition (Jacksonville/Atlanta). I would like to see Tua have another successful game again with better competition. Just don't think the offense can keep up with the Bills versus our defense. We have already lost the coaching battle.
 
B

Birdmond

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,783
Reaction score
4,043
I’ve just got this feeling the Dolphins are going to cover the 13.5 point spread in a high scoring game. Weird and irresponsible but I’m taking Miami to cover and the over of 50.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,203
Reaction score
3,345
Miami’s coaches have literally no idea how to play Buffalo, unless proven otherwise. It’s a fair statement to say Miami puts up no resistance when you lose by an average of three TD’s. It’s not just a talent deficit. Miami has no idea how to play them on either side of the ball, and it’s damning.
 
srdnaty

srdnaty

Practice Squad Punter
Joined
Aug 22, 2003
Messages
909
Reaction score
87
Location
Da Ville
Last weekend my sons soccer team faced a team that was clearly bigger, more well coached and more talented then them. They were destroyed. Lost count of the score. Probably 12-1. I focused on my sons play and was watching for his development this season. I expect the same thing to occur against Buffalo.

Except in this game my son will be Tua and I hope he can continue to show promise.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
2,267
Reaction score
2,295
It's possible the Bills could come out flat, unfocused, and underestimate us, and we make a game of it. It's kind of weird. Should that happen the narrative will be the Bills aren't playing up to their usual level, not that the Dolphins are any good. Sad, but true.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,076
Reaction score
13,175
Location
New Jersey
Tua continues to get better. Perhaps only lose by 30.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,076
Reaction score
13,175
Location
New Jersey
Beach Bum said:
It's possible the Bills could come out flat, unfocused, and underestimate us, and we make a game of it. It's kind of weird. Should that happen the narrative will be the Bills aren't playing up to their usual level, not that the Dolphins are any good. Sad, but true.
Nah. I think the Titans - w the throttling of KC - established themselves in the same level as Buff.
 
