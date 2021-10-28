Expectations heading into the Bills game

claytonduper
It's been a tumultuous week with all the Watson discussion, management disarray and all our roster injuries/deficiencies.
Now we have the Bills. With all our concerns and the beatdown we received in week 2 what are the realistic expectations from this game?
I've not made a poll before, so please modify answers. Just wanting to see what our fanbase expects.
