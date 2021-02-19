Expected lowering of the cap, who can afford top free agents?

KingHydra
As an example of what top receivers like Robinson are expecting 20 million a year. Who can afford these players? Dolphins are 5th in cap room with 35 million with an expected 18 million for our next draft class leaving 17 million to resign or go after free agents.
Essentially, who can afford to sign anyone this year if we cant?
